News update from FOX Carolina

We have latest as judge finds probable cause to send James Conn's case to grand jury and Nashville’s Community Oversight Board to discuss license plate readers. Plus, Dan says roller coaster ride in our temperatures continues.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the two victims who passed away on Sunday following a crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County. The Coroner's Office identified the victims as 52-year-old Michael Todd Rodgers and 47-year-old Shaunna Hamilton. Officials stated that the crash occurred at...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's top lawyer and Charleston appear to be heading to court to figure out if the city broke a state law protecting Confederate memorials when it removed a marker commemorating a rebel general from the front lawn of a public school. Charleston removed the...
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help finding a woman reported missing by her family on Feb. 11. Kay Michelle Burns, 53, was last known in the are of Jordan Street, according to police. She is said to have access to a 2020 Kia Soul. Burns...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening. Officials said officers and deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots around 4:40 p.m. at an apartment complex near Shaw Street. A male gunshot victim as found and transported to the hospital.
LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire, according to the Laurens County Fire Department. According to the Laurens County Fire, the call came in at 8:40 p.m. that trailer was on fire on Conway Avenue. We are working to learn more. We will update this article...
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is charged after a threat was made towards Greenville High School Thursday morning, according to Greenville County Schools. District spokesperson Tim Waller said the school got a threatening phone call. The district and law enforcement were both notified and an investigation began. Extra...
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer man who took part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced. James Lollis Jr. was arrested in September 2021 and pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Lollis entered the Capitol Building through the...
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is issuing an apology following a post about Black History month. The city posted a quote from Mayor Knox White Tuesday evening about integrating schools in Greenville County. The post, however, was taken down from the city's page. The quote said,...
Police search for man who robbed a cash advance store, another man is charged after shooting at a car in a Waffle House parking lot, trial begins for girl who crashed into Brentwood officer, and trash pickup issues continue. Plus, Cody Murphy has the weather.
Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The families of six missing people in Oconee County are begging for help and have asked a South Carolina senator to step in. Faith Roach, Joshua Ivester, Laura Anders, Tammy Stubblefield, Sheila Carver and Jimmy Whitfield are active unsolved cases. Several of the families...
CROSS HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office was called to a deadly house fire in Cross Hill Thursday morning. The coroner said they were called just before 9 a.m. to respond to 142 Ballard Road. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Robbie Richardson of Cross Hill.
ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Anderson County, according to Anderson County Fire Dispatch. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:19. The structure fire is located on Watkins Road off Exit 19, says dispatch. Dispatch also says there are no injuries reported.
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement and the school district responded to a school threat made by a student Sunday night, according to Anderson School District 5. The district said administration at Westside High School were made aware of the threat and law enforcement responded to the student's house Sunday night.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beck Academy is on lockout status due to law enforcement in the surround area, according to Greenville County Schools. Tim Waller said no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while deputies are in the nearby area. We're told this lockout has nothing...
