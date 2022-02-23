ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

News update from FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden unveils new sanctions and...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Thursday Afternoon News Update from News 4

We have latest as judge finds probable cause to send James Conn's case to grand jury and Nashville’s Community Oversight Board to discuss license plate readers. Plus, Dan says roller coaster ride in our temperatures continues.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victims from crash with 18-wheeler in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the two victims who passed away on Sunday following a crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County. The Coroner's Office identified the victims as 52-year-old Michael Todd Rodgers and 47-year-old Shaunna Hamilton. Officials stated that the crash occurred at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Confederate marker fight may send SC and Charleston to court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's top lawyer and Charleston appear to be heading to court to figure out if the city broke a state law protecting Confederate memorials when it removed a marker commemorating a rebel general from the front lawn of a public school. Charleston removed the...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Carolina
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police looking for woman reported missing Feb. 11

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help finding a woman reported missing by her family on Feb. 11. Kay Michelle Burns, 53, was last known in the are of Jordan Street, according to police. She is said to have access to a 2020 Kia Soul. Burns...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening. Officials said officers and deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots around 4:40 p.m. at an apartment complex near Shaw Street. A male gunshot victim as found and transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to trailer fire on Conway Avenue

LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire, according to the Laurens County Fire Department. According to the Laurens County Fire, the call came in at 8:40 p.m. that trailer was on fire on Conway Avenue. We are working to learn more. We will update this article...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after threat made against Greenville High School

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is charged after a threat was made towards Greenville High School Thursday morning, according to Greenville County Schools. District spokesperson Tim Waller said the school got a threatening phone call. The district and law enforcement were both notified and an investigation began. Extra...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer man arrested after Capitol riot won't serve prison time

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer man who took part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced. James Lollis Jr. was arrested in September 2021 and pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Lollis entered the Capitol Building through the...
GREER, SC
WSMV

Tuesday morning news update

Police search for man who robbed a cash advance store, another man is charged after shooting at a car in a Waffle House parking lot, trial begins for girl who crashed into Brentwood officer, and trash pickup issues continue. Plus, Cody Murphy has the weather.
BRENTWOOD, TN
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating deadly Laurens Co. fire

CROSS HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office was called to a deadly house fire in Cross Hill Thursday morning. The coroner said they were called just before 9 a.m. to respond to 142 Ballard Road. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Robbie Richardson of Cross Hill.
CROSS HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Crews responding to large structure fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Anderson County, according to Anderson County Fire Dispatch. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 6:19. The structure fire is located on Watkins Road off Exit 19, says dispatch. Dispatch also says there are no injuries reported.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

District: Officials respond to student's home after threat made towards school

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement and the school district responded to a school threat made by a student Sunday night, according to Anderson School District 5. The district said administration at Westside High School were made aware of the threat and law enforcement responded to the student's house Sunday night.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Beck Academy on lockout due to law enforcement in surrounding area

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beck Academy is on lockout status due to law enforcement in the surround area, according to Greenville County Schools. Tim Waller said no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while deputies are in the nearby area. We're told this lockout has nothing...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy