Ice Dogs Mite team wins home tournament

By Joe Judd
 2 days ago
Back row, from left to right: Evelyn Losinski, Coach Nick Scheible, Rozlyn Van Culin, Gracy Scheible, Coach Joe Van Culin, Jace Underhill, Oliver Ruelle, Coach Tony Crank, Jackson Park and Ashton Crank. Front row, left to right: Caitlin Bejcek, Kolt Kilpatrick, Cooper Miller, Camille Van Culin and Beckett Goldthwait. (Photo courtesy/Brian Miller)

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Ice Dogs Mite team was the champion of their home tournament this weekend. The team was 4-0, with wins over multiple teams from Midland and Kensington Valley.

