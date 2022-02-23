Ice Dogs Mite team wins home tournament
BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Ice Dogs Mite team was the champion of their home tournament this weekend. The team was 4-0, with wins over multiple teams from Midland and Kensington Valley.
