The Bangor Mall Blvd. is kind of legendary for its condition. We've all said it to our friends, or on Facebook, or to anyone that might listen, that the road circling the Bangor Mall can be a bit, well... rough. To put it mildly. To be honest, I'm not even 100% sure whose job it is to maintain the road. Is it the city? Is it the mall? Who plows it during the winter?

BANGOR, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO