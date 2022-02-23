AVI-SPL to acquire Irish integrator Sonics AVI

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has named Debbie Schmidt senior vice president of sales. The global software sales veteran will focus on expanding Thought Industries global enterprise technology footprint as it continues to lead the evolution and adoption of the CLM category, which combines learning, development and customer experience to help customers, partners and professionals derive more value from every stage of the customer journey.
