ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AVI-SPL to acquire Irish integrator Sonics AVI

inavateonthenet.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVI-SPL has announced that it will acquire Dublin-based Sonics AVI, strengthening the company’s presence in Europe and its global reach. AVI-SPL signed a letter of intent to acquire Sonics...

inavateonthenet.net

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Simmons & Simmons Launches Silicon Valley Base

U.K. law firm Simmons & Simmons has opened its first U.S. base in Silicon Valley, hiring rival Osborne Clarke’s Silicon Valley head for the launch. According to a statement on Thursday, the firm has hired data privacy, cyber security and technology law specialist Emily Jones, who has headed up Osborne Clarke’s Silicon Valley base for five years. The office will not be practicing U.S. law, the statement added.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Dell wants to help accelerate a major mobile industry shift

Dell has taken the wraps off a new range of hardware, software, and services that it says will make it easier and quicker for mobile operators to build networks that take advantage of open and cloud architectures in the 5G era. The shift to cloud-native networks will make their networks...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Hertz Expands Investments in the ‘Modern Mobility Ecosystem’

With its recent investment in an all-digital, all-electric car rental service, Hertz Global Holdings is continuing its efforts to position itself at the center of the “modern mobility ecosystem,” company executives said Wednesday (Feb. 23) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. They also provided updates on other...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avi Spl#Integrator#Ireland#Irish#23 02 2022 Avi Spl#Sonics Avi
ZDNet

Darktrace acquires attack surface analytics firm Cybersprint

Darktrace has acquired Cybersprint in a deal worth €47.5 million. The acquisition was announced on Wednesday. Under the terms of the agreement, Darktrace will pay €47.5 million ($53.7m), 75% of which will be handed over in cash, and 25% will be transferred through equity. According to the British...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Cheddar News

Scandit Raises $150 Million to Expand International Footprint of Mobile Scanning Platform

Smart data capture company Scandit recently announced a $150 million Series A funding round led by Warburg Pincus, propelling the company to unicorn status with a valuation of more than $1 billion. Scandit develops augmented reality and mobile computer vision technologies that tap into the cameras on smart devices. The startup's platform can be used to interact with retail items and have a more personalized experience while shopping. Scandit says its technology is also being used by industries like transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing. Samuel Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Scandit, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hollywood Reporter

iHeartMedia Invests in Podcast Platform Sounder From Former Spotify, Google Executives

iHeartMedia is leading a Series A investment round for Sounder, a podcast platform formed in 2019 by former Spotify and Google executives, the companies said on Wednesday. The investment will coincide with a commercial partnership between the two companies that will see iHeart’s 750+ original podcasts use Sounder’s technology to improve audience data insights and boost monetization. iHeart will also use Sounder’s automated advertising service, called Audio Data Cloud, that will allow advertisers to place ad spots more seamlessly in shows that fit with the company’s brand identity.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmbie Awards: Washington Post's 'Post Reports' Podcast Leads With 4...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Keeps Cheating: Gets $1 Billion Fine This Time

The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Largest Militaries

In what could prove to be the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, Russia has launched what has been described as a full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine. Though Western governments, including the United States, have provided Ukraine with defensive weapons in anticipation of the conflict, the former Soviet republic and aspiring […]
MILITARY
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
ECONOMY
Forbes

How Digital Transformation Can Reshape Guest Experience In The New Pandemic Era

Sanjay is a Technologist and founder of Techspian. He also founded Vervotech, a global leader in accommodation content standardization. For half a decade, the travel and hospitality industry has been trying to incorporate technology to enhance the way it interacts with its customers. Perhaps, the pandemic has been the major catalyst to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in the hospitality industry. While other industries have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives, the travel industry is still in the game of catch-up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Influence Media Partners With WMG & BlackRock for Rights Acquisitions, Management

Influence Media has partnered with Warner Music Group and BlackRock Alternative Investors on a deal to fund new music acquisitions and run them through the WMG corporate infrastructure as needed, the companies announced Thursday (Feb. 24). To date, Influence Media has so far deployed $300 million of its $750 million...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Avis Budget Group's (CAR) CEO Joe Ferraro on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2022 8:30 AM ET. David Calabria – Treasurer and Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance. Greetings, and welcome to the Avis Budget Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Laredo Morning Times

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

THOUGHT INDUSTRIES NAMES DEBBIE SCHMIDT SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has named Debbie Schmidt senior vice president of sales. The global software sales veteran will focus on expanding Thought Industries global enterprise technology footprint as it continues to lead the evolution and adoption of the CLM category, which combines learning, development and customer experience to help customers, partners and professionals derive more value from every stage of the customer journey.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy