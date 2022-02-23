ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teladoc: Q4 Earnings, Strong Guidance Ahead

By Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
 2 days ago
Teladoc positively surprised investors with strong revenue growth rates guided for the year ahead. Teladoc (TDOC) has been a seriously tough investment this year, with the shares collapsing more than 75%. However, as we look ahead, not only are Teladoc's revenues expected to be slightly above the high end of its...

