Three unvaccinated individuals die of COVID in Santa Cruz County

Re. “No Way Out: How the poor get stranded in nursing homes,” Page A1, Feb. 6:. The cases of Bradley Fisher, Virgil Steele and Jules Boddie, forced to live in nursing homes for years after experiencing severe injuries, causes me to consider what kind of lives they might have had if a single-payer health care system like CalCare, envisioned by AB 1400 – which unfortunately failed to pass the state Assembly on Jan. 31 – had been in place. All would have had the option of receiving long-term care at home or in their community, rather than in a nursing home, and they wouldn’t have had to pay out-of-pocket or impoverish themselves. There are thousands like them throughout California, driven to poverty, deteriorating health and homelessness by a regime that values the profits of corporations over lives.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO