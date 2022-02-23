ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jewish Federation combating Holocaust ignorance with educational classes

By Joshua Axelrod
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHolocaust education seems to be in short supply these days, as evidenced by a recent spate of high-profile folks publicly displaying how little they know about the genocide that resulted in the death of approximately 6 million Jews. Over the past month, we’ve seen “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

‘Whoopi-gate’ can foster the alliance between Jews and African Americans I Opinion

It has been only a week since ABC suspended Whoopi Goldberg for saying that race was not a factor in the Holocaust. There is a general consensus that Whoopi’s comment was not malicious and was made out of a misunderstanding of the Holocaust, in which the racist ideology of the Nazis regarding the Jewish people led to the extermination of 6 million European Jews.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Washington, PA
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Guardian

The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary Sullivan review – who tipped off the Nazis?

On 4 August 1944 Gestapo officer Karl Josef Silberbauer, together with three Dutch policemen, marched into a spice merchant’s on Amsterdam’s Prinsengracht and demanded: “Where are the Jews?” It was a piercing moment in 20th-century history, one that never becomes dulled by retelling. Within minutes Silberbauer and his accomplices had located a dummy bookshelf, behind which lay a secret suite of rooms where two families had been hiding for two years. Placed under arrest, these eight men and women were subsequently sent to concentration camps in the east from which only one, the business’s owner, Otto Frank, returned.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Holocaust survivor who lost his family in Auschwitz and successfully took shameful deniers to court in the 1980s after promising his father he would 'tell what happened' dies aged 95

A Holocaust survivor who endured Auschwitz before successfully taking deniers of the genocide to court in the 1980s has died aged 95. Mel Mermelstein was deported from Hungary in 1944 along with his parents, two sisters and a brother to the Nazis' most prolific death camp in German-occupied Poland when he was just 17 as part of Hitler's campaign to exterminate the Jews.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust#Judaism#Ignorance#Antisemitism#Jewish Federation#Jews#Washington Commanders#Tesla#Canadian#Foundation Jewishpgh Org#Rabbi
San Francisco Chronicle

What white Americans need to learn from Germany about handling our brutal history of racism

In 1938, only days after Kristallnacht, a night when the Nazis destroyed synagogues and stores and murdered Jews, my mother and grandfather fled Germany for the safety of the United States. Other family members and friends were not so lucky. My mother already had U.S. visas in place that made her escape possible. Those who didn’t have permission to travel stayed behind — and were killed in the Holocaust.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Bridging the Gap Between Blacks and Jews in America

Georgetown University professors Terrence Johnson and Jacques Berlinerblau co-teach a course that explores the long and complex relation between African Americans and Jewish Americans. Their years of research and teaching together resulted in the book Blacks and Jews in America: An Invitation to Dialogue (Georgetown University Press). The work, which features long-form essays and numerous pieces in which the scholars interview one another, probes a variety of hot-button issues. These include Jewish racism, Black anti-semitism, Afro Judaism, the Black/Jewish Civil Rights Alliance of the 1960s, and the strains placed on these communities by the resurgence of White Christian Nationalism. All of these topics have been especially relevant in the past few weeks as voting rights in the United States come under assault and controversy engulfs ABC’s The View and its co-host Whoopi Goldberg. The following is an excerpt from their work which was released this week.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
The Morning Call

Family that sued East Penn schools over lessons on white privilege, systemic racism, Black Lives Matter could get $45,000 under settlement

A Macungie family who claimed lessons at Emmaus High School on white privilege, systemic racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were anti-Christian, discriminatory and violated their children’s religious rights would get a $45,000 settlement under a proposed agreement filed in federal court. East Penn School District solicitor Marc Fisher said the school board is set to ...
EMMAUS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy