Updates have been released for UpdraftPlus, a WordPress plugin with over 3 million installations, after a vulnerability was discovered by security researcher Marc Montpas. In a blog post, the Wordfence Threat Intelligence team explained that the vulnerability allows any logged-in user, including subscriber-level users, to download backups made with the plugin. Backups are a treasure trove of sensitive information, and frequently include configuration files that can be used to access the site database as well as the contents of the database itself, the WordPress security company explained.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO