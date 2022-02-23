ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN’S SOCCER IN USA WINS $24M IN PAY EQUITY BATTLE!

By admin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seemingly endless legal battle between U.S. women’s national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation over gender equity may be over. On Tuesday, the two parties announced they’ve reached a settlement — reportedly worth $24 million — in the historic equal-pay lawsuit first filed in March...

The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To U.S. Soccer Lawsuit Settlement

U.S. women’s soccer scored a major victory on Tuesday, reaching a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a six-year legal battle over unequal pay. Alex Morgan is one of the many celebrating the historic day. “It’s a historic day for us! It’s been years and years...
SOCCER
Reuters

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USWNT, U.S. Soccer reach $24M equal pay settlement; Rapinoe says, 'justice comes in the next generation'

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport's American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men. The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages.
MLS
The Spun

Hope Solo Weighs In On U.S. Soccer: Sports World Reacts

This week the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) that pledged equal pay moving forward. But USWNT legend Hope Solo didn’t like what she saw in the fine print. On Wednesday, Solo took to Instagram and ripped the...
SOCCER
E! News

Megan Rapinoe and More Soccer Stars Speak Out Amid Historic Victory in Pay Equity Battle

Watch: Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to Baby Girl. The U.S. women's national soccer team has scored its most important goal yet. After fighting for six years to receive equal pay, Megan Rapinoe and several other U.S. women's national team stars—Hope Solo, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn—were victorious in their gender discrimination lawsuit after reaching a landmark $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation on Feb. 22.
SOCCER
The Week

U.S. women's soccer players celebrate $24 million equal pay settlement: 'A monumental step forward'

Members of the U.S. women's national soccer team are celebrating a major settlement in their equal pay case. The U.S. Soccer Federation on Tuesday announced a $24 million settlement with members of the team three years after they filed a lawsuit over alleged gender discrimination, The Washington Post reports. Under the settlement, the 28 players who brought the lawsuit will receive $22 million, and the other $2 million will be put toward establishing a "charitable fund for women's and girls' soccer," the Post writes. U.S. Soccer also pledged to "equalize pay between the men's and women's national teams in all competitions," The New York Times reports.
MLS
ClutchPoints

Megan Rapinoe reacts to USWMT’s $24 million settlement, equal pay agreement with USSF

Players from the United States Women’s National Team have been fighting for equal pay compared to their male counterparts for several years now, and now they’ve finally emerged with a key victory. The USWNT players and the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) have settled their class action equal pay lawsuit for a total of $24 million while also coming to an agreement on equal pay moving forward, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle.
FIFA
iheart.com

US Soccer Reaches $24 Million Agreement Equal Pay Dispute With USWNT

U.S. Soccer and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) have reached a $24 million settlement regarding a lawsuit over unequal pay compared to their male counterparts. The settlement was announced Tuesday (February 22), several years after five current and retired USWNT players -- Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn -- filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint over inequality in pay and treatment in 2016, NBC News reports.
FIFA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Native Carli Lloyd On U.S. Women’s Soccer Equal Pay Settlement: ‘Today Is A Historical Day’

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Twenty-eight U.S. women’s national soccer team players have reached a settlement with U.S. soccer in a 2019 pay discrimination lawsuit.  Members of the team will be paid $22 million in back pay, with an additional $2 million set aside for charitable efforts and more.  The Soccer Federation has also promised equal pay for the women’s and men’s teams for all games moving forward.  U.S. soccer star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd spoke to Eyewitness News about the settlement.  Today marks a historical day for the current #USWNT players, the pioneers of women who came before us, the generations to come & women around the globe. It has been a long battle that required a lot of work from so many people. Grateful and thankful for everyone involved. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) February 22, 2022 “Nobody wants to be fighting against their employers,” Lloyd said. “Today is a historical day. We’re really proud, proud of everyone’s efforts, and this is just a huge day for women all across the globe.” According to a joint statement, the deal is contingent on a new collective bargaining agreement.
MLS
TODAY.com

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

U.S women’s soccer team players Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone join TODAY to discuss the historic victory on equal pay in the sport. “For us as players, I’m just so proud of the way we stuck together and really just put our foot down. This is a huge win for us,” Rapinoe says.Feb. 22, 2022.
SOCCER
The Spokesman-Review

U.S. Soccer Federation settles gender discrimination lawsuit with USWNT, will pay $24M

The U.S. women’s national soccer team has settled its lawsuit with the U.S. Soccer Federation. The team’s governing body is expected to pay out $22 million to the team’s players as a result of the gender discrimination suit. Those funds will be distributed by the players and approved by the District Court. The USSF will also put an additional $2 million into an account to be used by the players in their postcareer work and charitable endeavors in women’s and girls soccer, which each player can apply for up to $50,000.
SOCIETY
ESPN

USWNT-U.S. Soccer pay dispute settlement: What the decision means, what happens next

For years, the U.S. women's national team has been fighting the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging unequal pay. The dispute was as much a legal saga as it was cultural touchpoint, capturing the zeitgeist and dominating headlines. It was perhaps no clearer than after the USWNT won the Women's World Cup in France in 2019 and the crowd's chants in Lyon morphed from "U-S-A!" to "equal pay!"
FIFA
The Associated Press

Major League Soccer embarks on 27th season as Qatar looms

With the World Cup looming at the end of the year, Major League Soccer had to make some adjustments as it embarks on its 27th season. The league’s 28 teams kick off this weekend, the earliest start ever with a quicker finish scheduled as MLS will make way for the World Cup in late November. And because of COVID-19, the 2021 MLS season didn’t start until April, about six weeks later that usual, which led to a later championship and a scant 11-week offseason.
MLS
SPORTbible

US Women's Team Reach $24 Million Settlement Over Equal Pay

The US Women's team are just one step away from securing equal pay with their male counterparts, after securing a $24 million settlement in court. The women's team have been involved in a six year legal battle over trying to get equal pay with the men's national team, and have sought damages over previous money.
FIFA

