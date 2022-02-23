Mountain Valley Pipeline in limbo

A pipeline that would stretch from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County now faces an uncertain future. Faced with cost overruns and mounting legal challenges, the company developing the Mountain Valley...
ALAMOSA – Trouble swirls above the aquifers of Colorado’s San Luis Valley, where farmers and ranchers raise and grow much of the region’s cattle, potatoes, alfalfa and barley. Those aquifers are losing water as the American West dries out and whatever remains is spoken for. Farmers and...
If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy customers are getting some money back this year. People who had Dominion between 2017 and 2020 will, on average, be getting $67 back. On top of this refund, the monthly rate will be reduced by 90 cents. These refund amounts are an average, but...
RICHMOND — As expected, local Richmond leaders reacted strongly to language in the state Senate budget proposal that would block a re-vote on the failed casino referendum while Virginia ponders the economic feasibility of legalized gambling in Petersburg. "I don't know exactly how to say as to how I...
(Reuters) – NextEra Energy Inc said one of its units recorded an $800 million impairment charge in the first quarter as the U.S. renewable energy company re-evaluates its investment in the long-delayed Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia. NextEra said in a U.S. Securities and...
RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers last month killed legislation that would give localities the option to ban the use of coal tar pavement sealant, a product that environmental and health agencies say can negatively impact aquatic and human life. A House of Delegates subcommittee voted 5-4 to table House Bill...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The new decertification laws in Virginia are pulling more law enforcement officers from their positions as departments still deal with staff shortages. Executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, John Jones, says while shortages remain a big issue, it’s more important to have trusted officers and deputies on the streets who […]
Data: Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/AxiosDenver will end its vaccine mandate for city employees March 4 as COVID case rates are in freefall. Why it matters: The requirement, which went into effect last fall, was largely effective and will have lasting impacts. By the numbers: Two dozen Denver workers lost their jobs because they refused to comply with the vaccine mandate, according to city data provided to Axios Denver. The dismissals touched 12 departments — primarily the city's police and transportation agencies — along with the city attorney's office, airport and library.More than 500 city employees received religious or medical exemptions, 54% of them in the police, fire and sheriff departments, an Axios Denver analysis finds. The bottom line: Any city employee fired for violating the vaccine mandate won't be eligible for rehire for five years, Denver health department spokesperson Courtney Ronner tells Axios. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.
ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant found across the country will open later this year in the Hill City. Cava will be replacing Zoës Kitchen on Old Forest Road. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain has locations across the country from California to Virginia. Cava already has 31 locations...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From ground level, the former Roanoke Times press building doesn’t scream luxury apartments, but that’s what Macado’s Restaurant chain owner Richard Macher sees in his new building. Macher opened his first Macado’s downtown in 1978. He now has 19 locations across the valley...
FARMINGTON — The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project is receiving $123 million from the recent federal infrastructure law to help complete the regional water system.
U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced this week that $1.7 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to fulfill settlements for several tribal water rights claims, in addition to funding for the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report says the tree canopy is dwindling in Charlottesville and it could have an impact on your wallet. “It seems that every time in the last 15 years or so ,like every time we get a five-year report, that percent of tree canopy has gone down by a couple percentage points,” Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Park and Trail Planner Chris Gensic said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vacant building in the center of Charlottesville's Downtown Mall is a symbol of lost potential. The building, called "Dewberry Living," has been in the works for more than a decade. "When I first moved here I was like cool, there's going to be some...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Last month’s cold weather has created some panic for Martinsville residents after receiving their electric bill. January’s cold weather has resulted in residents having cranked up the heat to help them stay warm. Now, they’re seeing the penalties of that which has also resulted in speculation and rumors that are circulating […]
