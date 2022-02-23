ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Mountain Valley Pipeline in limbo

WBTM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pipeline that would stretch from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County now faces an uncertain future. Faced with cost overruns and mounting legal challenges, the company developing the Mountain Valley...

www.wbtmdanville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
Pittsylvania County, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Pittsylvania County, VA
Government
State
North Carolina State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Pittsylvania County, VA
Business
NBC12

Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy customers are getting some money back this year. People who had Dominion between 2017 and 2020 will, on average, be getting $67 back. On top of this refund, the monthly rate will be reduced by 90 cents. These refund amounts are an average, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Valley Pipeline#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Equitrans Midstream
WFXR

Decertification laws pull Virginia authorities from positions; staff shortages remain issue

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The new decertification laws in Virginia are pulling more law enforcement officers from their positions as departments still deal with staff shortages. Executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, John Jones, says while shortages remain a big issue, it’s more important to have trusted officers and deputies on the streets who […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Denver

Denver's vaccine mandate for workers lifts after dozens of firings

Data: Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/AxiosDenver will end its vaccine mandate for city employees March 4 as COVID case rates are in freefall. Why it matters: The requirement, which went into effect last fall, was largely effective and will have lasting impacts. By the numbers: Two dozen Denver workers lost their jobs because they refused to comply with the vaccine mandate, according to city data provided to Axios Denver. The dismissals touched 12 departments — primarily the city's police and transportation agencies — along with the city attorney's office, airport and library.More than 500 city employees received religious or medical exemptions, 54% of them in the police, fire and sheriff departments, an Axios Denver analysis finds. The bottom line: Any city employee fired for violating the vaccine mandate won't be eligible for rehire for five years, Denver health department spokesperson Courtney Ronner tells Axios. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Daily Times

Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project receives funding from federal infrastructure law

FARMINGTON — The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project is receiving $123 million from the recent federal infrastructure law to help complete the regional water system.  U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced this week that $1.7 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to fulfill settlements for several tribal water rights claims, in addition to funding for the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project. ...
GALLUP, NM
WSLS

Mediterranean restaurant Cava planning to open in Roanoke this spring

ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant found across the country is planning to open in Roanoke this April. Cava will be replacing Zoës Kitchen in the Towers Shopping Center. The new Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant has locations across the country from California to Virginia. Cava already has 31 locations...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Report: Tree canopy dwindling in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report says the tree canopy is dwindling in Charlottesville and it could have an impact on your wallet. “It seems that every time in the last 15 years or so ,like every time we get a five-year report, that percent of tree canopy has gone down by a couple percentage points,” Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Park and Trail Planner Chris Gensic said.
WFXR

No, Martinsville power rates have not increased, officials say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Last month’s cold weather has created some panic for Martinsville residents after receiving their electric bill. January’s cold weather has resulted in residents having cranked up the heat to help them stay warm. Now, they’re seeing the penalties of that which has also resulted in speculation and rumors that are circulating […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy