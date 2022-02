A public park near Museum Island and Berlin Cathedral, Germany. Several European countries make it (relatively) easy for those who work remotely to settle in and stay awhile. In the past two years, the number of digital nomads from the United States has more than doubled, soaring from 7.7 million prepandemic in 2019 to 15.5 million in 2021, per MBO Partners 2021 State of Independence report. And with jobs going remote in the wake of COVID—plus, you know, that whole Great Resignation thing—even more people are thinking about packing up and seeing the world, working as they go.

