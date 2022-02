MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced the death of Andre, a California sea lion who spent 17 years at the zoo. Andre was brought to Memphis after being rescued. He lived at Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport, Mississippi, until the facility was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He was 11 years old at that time and was found 12 days after the storm in a marshland area.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO