ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Commentary: The pragmatic consequentialism of Justice Breyer

By John Greabe
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ivzr8_0eMXFxnw00

Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement of his intention to retire at the end of the Supreme Court’s current term provides occasion to contrast his approach to judging with the very different approach of the court majority he leaves behind. The contrast is frequently explained in partisan terms: Justice Breyer is a “liberal” who was appointed by a Democratic president (Bill Clinton), whereas the majority is “conservative,” having been appointed by three different Republican presidents (George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump).

The use of partisan labels to describe the different approaches to judging employed by the court’s two principal voting blocs is both understandable and fair, given the highly politicized nature of the Supreme Court confirmation process; the rhetoric used by President Trump (who frequently made sneering references to “Obama judges”); and the party-line outcomes that characterize many of the court’s recent, high-profile cases. Yet, partisan descriptors can obscure more than they clarify. I therefore am going to reflect on the difference between Justice Breyer’s philosophy and that of the court’s majority in jurisprudential rather than partisan terms. And in a series of follow-up commentaries, I will use this same framework to try to supply additional context for thinking about important developments at the court.

Justice Breyer is a pragmatic consequentialist. In interpreting how an authoritative legal text such as a constitutional provision or a federal statute should apply where the text itself does not supply a clear answer, he takes account of the likely costs and benefits of the interpretations offered by the parties. He focuses on the historical issues the text was enacted to address and proceeds on the assumption that the Constitution and our statutory law ought to be interpreted to serve as good law – that is, law that enables a diverse, modern society to innovate and to incorporate new learning into political solutions as it tackles contemporary problems. He subscribes to the maxim that the Constitution is not a suicide pact.

This means that Justice Breyer often construes open-ended constitutional and statutory provisions flexibly so that “We the People” of the 21st century can govern ourselves without undue constraint by the dead hand of history. He believes, for example, that legislative majorities have broad authority to regulate firearms, notwithstanding the text of the Second Amendment. He believes that the Constitution permits government to behave in a race-conscious manner to address the lingering effects of prior discrimination, notwithstanding the Constitution’s promise of equal protection of the law.  And more generally, he believes that the Ninth Amendment – which provides that “[t]he enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people” – empowers judges to recognize new rights not specifically listed in the Constitution as fundamental and therefore specially protected. Think here of the rights to abortion and same-sex marriage.

Relatedly, Justice Breyer defers to other government actors in situations where they have greater expertise than judges. He believes that the court should proceed incrementally and cautiously, seek consensus where possible, respect its precedents, and avoid unnecessary conflicts with the politically accountable branches of government. He believes that such a minimalist approach is necessary for the court to be seen by the American people as a law court representing the interests of all the American people over time, and not just another political forum where transient partisan power politics play out.

In sum, Justice Breyer does not regard most of the problems of constitutional and statutory interpretation that reach the court as having right or wrong answers. Rather, he tends to see the range of potential rulings that a court can deliver as “better” or “worse” when judged in terms of their likely consequences.

Justice Breyer’s pragmatic approach to judging stands in stark contrast to the formalist, abstract jurisprudence of the current court majority. As opposed to believing that the Constitution is not a suicide pact, the majority subscribes to the platonic maxim that justice be done though the heavens fall. The majority operationalizes this view through an originalist approach to constitutional and statutory interpretation that purports to focus solely on the discovery of textual meaning, and not outcomes.  The majority’s approach is labeled “originalist” because it ascertains meaning by focusing on the point in time when the relevant provision became law and asking what informed members of the public would have understood the text to mean at that point in time.

Thus, for example, a textualist/originalist would decide whether a particular punishment such as the federal death penalty is “cruel and unusual” within the meaning of the Eighth Amendment by asking whether the public in 1791 – when the Eighth Amendment was ratified as part of the Bill of Rights – would have characterized the punishment as “cruel and unusual.” A textualist/originalist would (and the court’s majority might soon) reject the modern constitutional test for determining whether the punishment was cruel and unusual, which asks whether the punishment is consistent with the “evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”

The majority’s approach to recognizing fundamental constitutional rights not specified in the Constitution is straightforward: judges should not do so except in exceedingly rate situations where the right is necessarily implied by the Constitution’s structure or deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions. Moreover, the majority sees the Constitution’s principal structural features – its horizontal separation of federal powers and vertical federalism – as broad sources of judicial authority to impose constitutional limits on Congress, the president, and federal administrative agencies.

The majority would say that Justice Breyer’s pragmatic consequentialism sounds good on paper and may describe a sound approach to lawmaking by individual legislators acting within the scope of their constitutional power. But, when employed by unelected federal judges, it subverts democracy. Pragmatic consequentialism is therefore not only wrong, it is illegitimate. And for this reason, the court need not and should not consider itself overly constrained by its precedents. For the court should correct past interpretive mistakes rooted in illegitimate methods of constitutional and statutory interpretation.

The court has recently issued several politically charged rulings. And it has several more – involving, for example, abortion, gun rights, and affirmative action – teed up for decision. Media coverage has and presumably will continue to describe these decisions in largely partisan, conservative/liberal terms. This is, as I have said, both understandable and fair, given recent developments. But it may prove enlightening to move beyond partisan framing and analyze these decisions in terms of, on the one hand, the jurisprudential values animating the pragmatic consequentialism that Justice Breyer has come to embody, and, on the other, the formalist textualism/originalism on which the court’s majority bloc will almost certainly rely.

The post Commentary: The pragmatic consequentialism of Justice Breyer appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

Reports: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to announce his retirement in the coming days, according to multiple press reports Wednesday.  The decision by the 83-year-old justice, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994, would give President Joe Biden his first chance to nominate a member of the Supreme Court, […] The post Reports: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Stephen Breyer Makes the Liberal Case Against Court Packing

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court told President George W. Bush that fighting a global war on terrorism did not entitle him to evade constitutional limits on his authority. That decision, Boumediene v. Bush, would go down in the books as one of the most significant modern rulings against wartime government power. "We'll abide by the Court's decision," Bush said. "That doesn't mean I have to agree with it."
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Bringing diversity to the Supreme Court

It appears obvious that certain segments of society do not believe in rectifying centuries of racial exclusion. The hue and cry among white men like Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, condemning the announcement by President Joe Biden that he intends to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Stephen […] The post Commentary: Bringing diversity to the Supreme Court appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mitch McConnell ridiculed as he admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if any Black women work for him: ‘I haven’t checked’

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was ridiculed after he said he hadn’t “checked” to see if any Black women worked for him.The Republican senator from Kentucky, who worked closely with Donald Trump’s administration to radically reshape the federal judiciary, landed in hot water on Tuesday while responding to a question from journalist Pablo Manriquez about the number of Black women he employed.“How many Black women do you have on staff?” Manriquez asked Mr McConnell. He further asked how this informed his decision on president Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court nominee following the retirement of liberal Justice Stephen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consequentialism#Federalism#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Republican#Supreme Court
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

667
Followers
587
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy