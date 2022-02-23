Mortgage assistance program could be extended

Wednesday, the Nueces County Commissioners Court will consider an update to a program that helps some homeowners pay their mortgage.

The Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program, also known as TEMAP, helps people impacted by COVID-19 who can’t pay their mortgage stay in their homes.

In June of 2021, the county was awarded $500,000 to help local homeowners.

TEMAP provides mortgage assistance to those whose income is at or below 80% of the medium income in Nueces County.

If you qualify, TEMAP will pay up to six consecutive months of your mortgage payments.

The original deadline to spend the money was in December of 2021, but today, commissioners will consider a series of measures that would allow them to extend the spending deadline through the end of May 2022, and help more people who have been impacted.

The link to apply for the program can be found by clicking here.