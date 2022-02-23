ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: stalled boundary keeps forecast unsettled Wednesday

By Patrick Ellis
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY: As the first waves exits, the front will slip southward by early in the day – a split in temperatures due to the front hanging over the area will keep highs in the 50s north to near 80° south amid cloudy skies and a risk for occasional passing...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Back Down South#Air Filters#Instagram#Wlbt News
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Winter storm moves east bringing heavy snow, flooding

A massive storm system brought heavy snow and a wintry mix on the northern side of the system, flooding rainfall in the middle and severe thunderstorms on the southern side. Heavy snow with snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour at times was affecting parts of the central Plains and Midwest on Thursday morning. In fact, thundersnow was reported in the Kansas City area.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Morning fog and record warmth is expected the rest of the work week. Morning start near 60 degrees and afternoon top-off in the middle 80s. A dry cold front arrives this weekend knock temperatures down about 10 degrees. Colder and drier early next week with highs falling below average in the upper 50s and lows into the 30s with frost possible by Tuesday morning. It should be rain free.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

In addition to the cold, comes the snow

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a big arctic high pressure system continues to hold the door open to Canada, bitterly cold air will continue to funnel into the Cornhusker state tonight into Thursday. While the strongest of the winds gust will subside a bit this evening, it will remain blustery, driving wind chills, or ‘feels like’ temperatures into the minus 25 to minus 35 degree range statewide.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Very cold night ahead before a snow chance arrives Thursday

Overnight, lows are expected to dip to around 10° with some extra cloud cover helping out a bit. However, it’ll still be possible for wind chills to get below 0° early Thursday morning. Light snow will be possible on Thursday, but the bulk of the heavier precipitation...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy