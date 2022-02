Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is home of the Spanish Grand Prix, a race with history stretching back more than a century and a staple of the Formula One calendar.The track a few miles to the north-east of Barcelona was unveiled in 1991, and it has staged the Spanish GP ever since. The most successful drivers at the circuit are Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, with six race wins each. Down the years there have been some famous moments, like the 1994 grand prix when Schumacher fought to second-placed finish despite being stuck in fifth gear for over half the race. It...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO