Mental Health Matters: Signs and symptoms to look out for

By Olivia Lank
 2 days ago

(WTNH) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted children’s mental health over the past three years. There are many signs and symptoms that parents can look out for in their children.

Types of Crisis Situations:

  • Medical Emergency
  • Panic Attack
  • Aggressive Behavior
  • Substance Use
  • Traumatic Event
  • Non-suicidal self-injury
  • Severe psychotic states
  • Suicidal thoughts

Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Medical Emergencies

  • Unintentionally throwing up several times a day
  • Fainting
  • Collapsing or being too weak to walk
  • Painful muscle spasms
  • Chest pain or difficulty breathing
  • Blood in bowel movements, urine, or vomit
  • An irregular or very low heartbeat or respiratory rate
  • Cold or clammy skin indicating a low body temperature

Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Psychosis

  • Social isolation or withdrawal
  • Difficulty concentrating or paying attention
  • Decreased work or school performance
  • Decline in self-care or personal hygiene
  • Changes in appetite
  • Unusual sleep disturbances
  • Dressing inappropriately for the weather
  • Showing limited, flat, or inappropriate emotions or facial expressions
  • Confused or disorganized manner of speech
  • Suspicion or expressing unusual, intense new, or odd ideas
  • Voicing strange feelings
  • Delusions or hallucinations

Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Warning Signs of Suicidal Thoughts

  • Talking or writing about death, dying, or suicide
  • Threatening to hurt or kill themselves
  • Looking for ways to kill themselves, seeking access to means
  • Showing anxiety or agitation
  • Being unable to sleep or sleeping all the time
  • Feeling no reason for living, no sense of purpose in life
  • Feeling trapped, like there is no way out
  • Thinking there is no reason for living
  • Thinking there is no safe way out of a bad situation

For more information contact 211 or click here .

Personal Hygiene#Temperature#Medical Emergencies#Suicide#Cold
