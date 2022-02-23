Mental Health Matters: Signs and symptoms to look out for
(WTNH) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted children’s mental health over the past three years. There are many signs and symptoms that parents can look out for in their children.
Types of Crisis Situations:
- Medical Emergency
- Panic Attack
- Aggressive Behavior
- Substance Use
- Traumatic Event
- Non-suicidal self-injury
- Severe psychotic states
- Suicidal thoughts
Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Medical Emergencies
- Unintentionally throwing up several times a day
- Fainting
- Collapsing or being too weak to walk
- Painful muscle spasms
- Chest pain or difficulty breathing
- Blood in bowel movements, urine, or vomit
- An irregular or very low heartbeat or respiratory rate
- Cold or clammy skin indicating a low body temperature
Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Psychosis
- Social isolation or withdrawal
- Difficulty concentrating or paying attention
- Decreased work or school performance
- Decline in self-care or personal hygiene
- Changes in appetite
- Unusual sleep disturbances
- Dressing inappropriately for the weather
- Showing limited, flat, or inappropriate emotions or facial expressions
- Confused or disorganized manner of speech
- Suspicion or expressing unusual, intense new, or odd ideas
- Voicing strange feelings
- Delusions or hallucinations
Signs and Symptoms of a Crisis Situation: Warning Signs of Suicidal Thoughts
- Talking or writing about death, dying, or suicide
- Threatening to hurt or kill themselves
- Looking for ways to kill themselves, seeking access to means
- Showing anxiety or agitation
- Being unable to sleep or sleeping all the time
- Feeling no reason for living, no sense of purpose in life
- Feeling trapped, like there is no way out
- Thinking there is no reason for living
- Thinking there is no safe way out of a bad situation
