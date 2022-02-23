ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘No excuse’: Zverev regrets attack on umpire’s chair that led to expulsion

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SISnh_0eMXEf3T00
Alex Zverev thrown out of Mexican Open for hitting umpire’s chair – video

Alexander Zverev has been ejected from the Mexican Open in Acapulco for unsportsmanlike conduct after attacking an umpire’s chair and intimidating him following his defeat in the first round of doubles.

Zverev took issue with a line call in the penultimate point of his 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 defeat by Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara on Tuesday night and he initially received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after screaming insults at the umpire. “It’s 8-6 in the tie-break, for fuck’s sake, look where the ball bounced,” he said. “You fucking idiot.”

After the match the German rounded on the umpire, Alessandro Germani, smashing his chair three times and nearly striking the official’s foot while shouting at him. Zverev then sat down in his seat before standing up again and striking the chair once more while shouting. Marcelo Melo, Zverev’s partner and best friend, said nothing throughout.

Two hours after the match the ATP announced Zverev had been defaulted from his singles match and withdrawn from the tournament. “Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” a tournament statement said.

On Wednesday morning Zverev released a statement on the incident: “It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior [sic] during and after the doubles match yesterday,” he said. “I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse.”

Zverev was the second seed in the singles draw and the defending champion in the tournament. He had reached the second round after the latest match in history, finishing his three-set win against Jenson Brooksby at 4.55am on Tuesday morning. Zverev’s second-round opponent, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover into the quarter-finals.

According to the ATP rulebook, Zverev will lose all of his prize money, hotel accommodation and points as a consequence of his default and the ATP will decide whether to impose further penalties – a fine and/or suspension – if the default is deemed “particularly injurious to the success of the tournament or detrimental to the integrity of the sport”.

In his statement Zverev said: “I would also like to apologise to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love. As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect – on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down.”

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

Zverev remains under investigation by the ATP after his ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, accused him of numerous instances of domestic violence during their relationship. Zverev denies all of the accusations.

After failing to sufficiently address the situation for a year after Sharypova first spoke publicly about Zverev, the ATP announced an “internal investigation” in October following the conclusion of an independent safeguarding report. An ATP spokesperson told the Guardian: “The investigation is ongoing. We have contracted a third party with expertise in this area to assist in our investigative process. Further information will be provided once the investigation is complete.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Watch: Alexander Zverev smashes umpire's chair with racket and fires volley of abuse at official

Alexander Zverev has apologised after he was ejected from the Mexican Open for violently attacking the umpire's chair with his racket during his doubles match. The world No 3 will almost certainly face a fine and even a suspension for his shocking actions on Wednesday, which saw him physically and verbally abuse umpire Alessandro Germani. Zverev, 24, has already been withdrawn from the singles because of his "unsportsmanlike conduct".
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpire#Mexican#German#Atp
ClutchPoints

Alexander Zverev apologizes as Andy Murray calls him out for ‘dangerous’ Mexican Open behavior

World number three Alexander Zverev was shockingly booted from the Mexican Open for an incident involving a chair umpire at the tournament. Zverev was participating in a doubles match with Marcelo Melo, which the two lost in three sets. The German tennis star was angered by the umpire’s call and proceeded to smash his racket against the chair in a wild turn of events. Zverev’s Mexican Open meltdown prompted three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray to call him out for his behavior, which coincided with an apology from the world number three, via TennisNow and SportingNews.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

French No 1 Gael Monfils blames adverse reaction to Covid booster for his recent withdrawals, with 35-year-old citing 'health glitch' as compatriot Jeremy Chardy also struggles after getting vaccinated last summer

Gael Monfils has revealed his withdrawal from recent tournaments is due to a probable adverse reaction to his third dose of coronavirus vaccine. The Frenchman has not played since a one-sided loss to Swede Mikael Ymer in Montpellier three weeks ago and will not represent his country in Davis Cup next week.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

161K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy