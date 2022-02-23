ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Wednesday reported net income of...

www.registercitizen.com

Register Citizen

CyrusOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $123.9 million, or 97 cents per share, in the period. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Interpublic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $357.9 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share. The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.93...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Shutterstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its fourth quarter. The New York-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 77 cents per share. The online marketplace for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
STOCKS
Register Citizen

FirstService: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31 million. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.21 per share. The property services provider posted revenue of $856.9 million in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Pegasystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share. The business software...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

TechTarget: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Thursday reported a loss of $16 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share. The results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -1.66%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same...
SPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

VMware stock falls as outlook overshadows earnings beat

VMware Inc.’s stock declined in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise cloud company’s outlook for the current quarter overshadowed its earnings beat. shares fell 5% after hours, following a less than 0.1% gain in the regular session to close at $118.12. The company reported fourth-quarter net income...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

American Software: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Software beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $4.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NantHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NantHealth missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Alamos Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alamos Gold missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $23.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Texas Pacific Land: Q4 Earnings Insights

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Pacific Land missed estimated earnings by 8.35%, reporting an EPS of $10.21 versus an estimate of $11.14. Revenue was up $72.87 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MP Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MP Materials beat estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $56.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

