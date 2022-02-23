Alert Center: News 12 "Pump Patrol" finds lowest gas prices in Hudson Valley

Gas prices continue to climb, and News 12 is on "pump patrol" for you to track what it means for your wallet.

In New York, AAA lists the latest average at $3.76 for a gallon of regular gas, whereas the national average is around $3.54.

But there are deals to be had.

Gas Buddy says the lowest price in Westchester is at the Costco in New Rochelle at $3.39 per gallon.

The Costco in Nanuet has the cheapest gas in Rockland at $3.35 per gallon.

In Orange County, the Sunoco in Otisville has gas for $3.31.

And in Dutchess County, the Mobil station at 298 Titusville Road in Poughkeepsie has regular for $3.46.