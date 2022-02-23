ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Alert Center: News 12 "Pump Patrol" finds lowest gas prices in Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Gas prices continue to climb, and News 12 is on "pump patrol" for you to track what it means for your wallet.

In New York, AAA lists the latest average at $3.76 for a gallon of regular gas, whereas the national average is around $3.54.

But there are deals to be had.

Gas Buddy says the lowest price in Westchester is at the Costco in New Rochelle at $3.39 per gallon.

The Costco in Nanuet has the cheapest gas in Rockland at $3.35 per gallon.

In Orange County, the Sunoco in Otisville has gas for $3.31.

And in Dutchess County, the Mobil station at 298 Titusville Road in Poughkeepsie has regular for $3.46.

News 12

LIRR discounts go into effect Friday

Commuters to New York City will have a slightly cheaper trip Friday. Ticket discounters are set to go into effect on the Long Island Rail Road. There is a $5 fare for all off-peak travel within New York City. There is a 20-trip ticket for part-time commuters who work from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Big interest in wind energy off NY, NJ in largest US auction

The largest auction of offshore wind sites in the nation's history is drawing strong interest from companies in an indication of the industry's potential. By Thursday afternoon, the second day of the auction by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, bids had exceeded $2.6 billion on six tracts of ocean floor off New York and New Jersey in an area known as the New York Bight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
