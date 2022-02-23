ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louise Carroll: The experience of country music in the '40s and '50s

Let's meander down memory lane to the time when movies, radio and in-person entertainment had a western theme.

In the 1940s and '50s, the Saddle Mates, a mainly Ellwood City group, were regulars on WKBN Youngstown. The leader was Virge Brown, now deceased, from Ellwood City, and the other members were Pat Viccari from Ellwood City and Buff McNeil from the Valley. Brown’s sister Barb Pfeifer occasionally sang with them.

There were a number of popular country performers in our area including Leroy Cortez and his brother Froggy, and Dave Mac & His Country Swingers.

Danny Boy and brother Billy from Ellport, with Danny's band North Of Nashville, were a big hit at Duffy’s Tavern. On Saturday evenings, we listened to our country favorites on WKST in New Castle, including Rose & the Rhythm Rangers with Rose Barge the singer and also featured on the steel guitar. Tony Barge of Ellwood is her son.

In the '50s during intermission at Spotlight 88, country groups performed on the roof the concession stand.

It seems that anything western was popular. There were a lot of cowboy movie stars, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers and his wife, Dale Evans, who was first woman to sit astride a horse in the movies. I was a Gene Autry fan. His voice may not have been great, but it touched me.

The cowboy era only lasted for 15 years in the wild west, but our fascination with it continues today in movies and song, although the music has evolved from Gene Autry singing "Back in the Saddle Again," with words like "Out where a friend is a friend," to some country western singers today who look and sing more like they belong in nightclubs rather than in bars, saloons or barn dances. I'm just saying.

The Manos and the Majestic had cowboy movies with not only big stars like Gene Autry and Roy Rogers but lesser known good guys in white 10 gallon hats like the Cisco Kid, the Lone Ranger, and one of my favorites and perhaps the King of B-movies, Sunset Carson. He was one of the top 10 money makers for western stars, so I wasn't his only fan. Even as a kid, I didn't think he could act, but he made me believe he was the tall, lanky, straight arrow that he portrayed.

My husband, Don, not only knew the country stars, he knew the names of their horses, and Sunset's horse was named Cactus.

If I lost you way back there in the 1940s and '50s, well, you got a little country music history along the way.

Of course we listened to it on the radio, and on Friday nights we went to the CIO Hall that was at 724 Lawrence Ave., currently Michael Perry's Law office and LA Cuts, to hear country music stars, some of them came all the way from the Jamboree in Wheeling, W.Va.

In 1952 alone, Jamboree acts made 761 personal appearances in 436 cities and towns before a combined audience of 536,789 people. I particularly liked Doc Williams and the Border Riders and Wilma Lee and Stoney Cooper.

We didn't always wait for the music to come to us. We went to the Jamboree about 80 miles away and gasoline was about 26 cents a gallon. Sounds like it was pretty cheap but money was scarce, too, so we all kicked in for gasoline.

I don't think we ever came up with enough to fill the tank, and I remember that to save gas, we put the car in neutral and coasted down hills and as far up the next rise as we could before putting it in gear again. We could do that because shifting by hand was all we had.

We could usually get six in the car. Hey! We were young and thought we were in love, so close up was just part of the adventure. Being in the car an hour and half wasn't a bother at all.

The Jamboree was always crowded, and I still remember the feeling of excitement as we found our seats. My favorite performer was Hawkshaw Hawkins, who had a rich, smooth voice, and sang blues, boogie and Honky-tonk songs, and at 6'6," he had that long, lean cowboy look.

On March 5, 1963, Hawkshaw died along with Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, and others in a plane crash near Camden, Tenn., and we all felt like we had lost folks we cared about.

While writing this column I sent a message to his son, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Jr., and he replied, "Aw, thank you, Darlin."

Western movies and country songs continue to be a part of our culture. What is there about the cowboy image that keeps people's interest?

Zane Grey's adventure novels about the west and the men who rode the range, roped the cattle, and were honest and brave, were the inspiration for many western movies and TV programs.

Grey (1872-1939) is synonymous with the culture of the Old West, and perhaps his quote helps to explain why we are still watching the movies and singing the songs that were born in the cowboy culture.

"To bear up under loss, to fight the bitterness of defeat, and the weakness of grief, to be victor over anger, to smile when tears are close, to resist evil men and base instincts, to hate hate and to love love, to go on when it would seem good to die, to seek ever after the glory and the dream, to look up with unquenchable faith in something evermore about to be, that is what any man can do, and so be great."

