Two killed in Seneca County plane crash

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a plane crash in northern Ohio.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, a Piper Saratoga single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area approximately two miles east of the city of Fostoria.
The pilot, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana, and co-pilot, Michael D. Wright, 51, of Casey, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.
