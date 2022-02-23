ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, OH

Two killed in Seneca County plane crash

By Joe Clark
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a plane crash in northern Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 10:47 p.m., Tuesday, a Piper Saratoga single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area approximately two miles east of the city of Fostoria.

Ohio woman shot 14 times, lives to tell story

The pilot, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana, and co-pilot, Michael D. Wright, 51, of Casey, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

