Texarkana, TX

Vacant Texarkana hotel destroyed in fast-moving fire

By Christa Swanson
 2 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – Investigators say they may never be able to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed the vacant hotel in Texarkana Tuesday afternoon because it spread so rapidly and did so much damage.

Texarkana, Texas Fire Chief Erik Schlotter says they do know that it started on the third floor of the former Howard Johnson hotel on the 5400 block N. State Line Ave. The first firefighters were called the scene at 2:45 p.m. and arrived to find flames were visible above the tree line and spreading rapidly throughout the building because of high winds.

All units from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department, with help from Texarkana, Arkansas firefighters, as well as Nash and Wake Village, worked to bring it under control while police shut down Stateline Ave. and rerouted traffic.

Richard Johnson saw the smoke as he was closing up after work nearby and captured footage of the fire. He says when he arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames and the hotel walls were collapsing.

It about three to four hours to put out the fire. Schlotter says firefighters struggled with water supply issues because of the size of the building and the windy conditions.

While the vacant building has been known to be used by homeless people, no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

    Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)
    Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)
    Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)
    Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)
    Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)
    Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)

Schlotter said it is unlikely that they will find a definitive cause due to the extent of the destruction, but they are still investigating.

