German Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev said there "was no excuse" for smashing his racket on the umpire's chair several times and his foul-mouthed rant at the official was "unacceptable", as he was expelled from the Acapulco Open by the ATP. Zverev, ranked three in the world, posted an apology posted on his Instagram account a few hours after his expulsion. The 24-year-old defending singles champion smashed his racket three times just below umpire Alessandro Germani's feet before taking his seat and then rising again to shout at the official and smash the chair once more.

