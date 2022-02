Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. While Bitcoin is the top cryptocurrency based on the value of its coins in circulation, Ethereum is no slouch. With a market capitalisation of over £240 billion, it’s the second leading form of cryptocurrency and has support from business leaders such as Mark Cuban, the US billionaire entrepreneur and television personality.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO