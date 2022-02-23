ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Refillable Smart Supplement Bottles

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy switching to plant-based compostable bags and refillable, rechargeable smart bottles, Desert Harvest is setting itself apart as the first company in the United States to eliminate single-use pill...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Embracing aluminum containers, Uni wants to completely remove plastic packaging from your home

It’s a cursed misfortune that plastic is cheap and abundant — the financial cost of the material doesn’t reflect the ecological impact of that shampoo bottle. A third of plastics end up in oceans or landfills. When they do, they take 450 years or so to decompose. PET plastic is most abundant, and even as scientists are making enzymes that make it possible to reduce that 450-year life span to a matter of days, it would be a lot better if we could use less, refill our bottles or recycle things properly. Uni is taking a combination of those approaches, with a brand new line of at-home consumables. With well-designed, high-quality dosing pumps to dispense the personal care products, high-quality, washable aluminum refill bottles and a mission to take those bottles in return to wash and refill them, they may be on to something.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Walmart Tests Ways to Ditch Single-Use Plastics, as Climate Advocates Urge the Retailer to Go Faster

Walmart is testing reusable tote bags as part of its direct-to-fridge delivery service, InHome, which is expanding across the country. The pilot project is part of a broader effort by the retail giant to deliver on a pledge to move toward reusable, recyclable or industrially compostable packaging and reach zero waste in its own operations in the U.S. and Canada by 2025.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refill#Plastic Bottles#Nutritional Supplements#Sustainable Packaging#Single Use Plastic#Desert Harvest
yankodesign.com

This sustainable packaging is built to separate plastic lining from paper products like peeling a banana

Bruk is a sustainable alternative to plastic-lined paper packaging built to separate the plastic lining from its paper covering like peeling a banana. While paper cartons look environmentally friendly, recycling them can get complicated. Typically, these paper cartons are made by sandwiching two layers of plastic inside a paper covering. It is true that paper cartons use less plastic than packaging made entirely from PET plastics, but the layered construction of paper cartons complicates the recycling process.
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Refillable Coca-Cola Bottles Could Soon Be Everywhere. Here's Why

Reusable cups and water bottles, and even straws and utensils, have been part of popular culture for several years now. But the idea of reusable beverage containers isn't really anything new. Nowadays, durable plastic cups and metal water bottles are most of the norm, but historically, glass bottles have been the standard form of reusable bottles. And they were the only type of bottle in circulation before the advent of single-use plastic and disposable metal cans (via Container Recycling Institute.)
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued Due to Possible Bacteria Contamination

The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. recalled several lots of ice cream this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company announced the recall on Friday, Feb. 4 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to get the word out. The company is also holding its next round of products back from distribution while further tests are conducted.
FOOD SAFETY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS News

CVS, Walgreens drop limit on customer purchases of home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can purchase at once. CVS had previously limited customers to buying six home virus tests each in an effort to keep the kits in stock as the Omicron variant was spreading around the U.S., driving demand for the screening tools. CVS said it has since increased its supply of COVID-19 tests, allowing the company to drop purchase restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Scientists uncover 'missing' plastics deep in the ocean

About 51 trillion microplastics are floating in the surface waters of oceans around the world. Originating from various types of plastics, these tiny fragments (less than 5 millimeters in length) pollute natural ecosystems. Hundreds of studies have surveyed plastic debris on the surface or near surface of the ocean. However, these studies only "scratch the surface," and do not provide a complete inventory of what's lurking beneath.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy