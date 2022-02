Amarillo has a wonderful place that is full of learning and fun, and it's not just for kids. It's for everyone young and old. It's the Don Harrington Discovery Center. This amazing science center has been entertaining everyone from all over the Texas Panhandle for decades. It's a place to go and learn about science and the world. Not to mention some hands on fun and learning.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO