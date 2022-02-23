Charlotte County parents arrested after child found wandering street alone

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A mother and father were arrested after their child was found wandering alone around a towing company lot wearing a dirty diaper on Monday in Charlotte County.

Jacqueline Wells and Christian Zuber were both arrested after deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office found the child, who is between the ages of four to six years old, wearing just a soiled diaper with no clothes and no shoes in the lot of Prompt Towing. Her hands and feet were extremely dirty, according to CCSO.

A deputy was able to determine who the child was by making contact with a child who was related to her.

Both were brought to the home, a quarter-mile away from the lot. When they got there, Wells answered the door and stated the child should be asleep in the home.

Deputies searched the home and found dirty diapers, a box cutter on the floor of the bathroom, piles of burnt cigarettes, a sewing needle on the bathroom counter, open prescription medicine on the kitchen counter, and old food, according to the arrest report.

Two plastic bags that tested positive for methamphetamine were also found in the home.

Wells and Zuber were placed in handcuffs and are facing charges of child neglect without great bodily harm.

People who live near the couple said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. One man said the little girl ran through his yard and into the yard across the street in August.

“She just looked homeless,” said Troy Mccloed, neighbor.

Mccloed said the little girl wasn’t wearing any clothes at the time and it looked like she was in need of help.

Deputies said the little girl is staying with her grandmother now.