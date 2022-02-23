Thomas R. Smith: Donald Hall's ZIP code

One day young Doug and Ralph Herrick went out roaming the green hills, hunting for small game to supplement the family supper. Having bagged a jackrabbit, the brothers returned home and tossed the hare’s body onto the floor of their shop in preparation for skinning it. Because they had recently butchered a small deer in the shop, a modest pair of antlers already rested on the floor. By a sheer coincidence that would change the boys’ lives forever, the dead rabbit happened to slide up against the deer’s horns so as to make it appear the jackrabbit sported the rack. There must then have been a long pause, during which the boys stared at the accidental amalgam, wondering what to make of it. Then big brother Doug, in a moment of inspiration, exclaimed, “Let’s mount that thing!”
