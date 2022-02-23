ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Thomas R. Smith: Donald Hall's ZIP code

By Star Tribune (TNS)
Derrick
 2 days ago

Remembering two great poets who were also great friends. Who knows what forgotten chains of association join our night's dreams to our first waking thoughts?. For reasons unknown to my conscious self, this morning I woke up with a number in my mind: 03287. Though ignorant of the associative mechanisms that...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 16 Slave Owners Who Served in Congress in the 20th Century

It has been some six decades since the Civil Rights Acts passed in 1964, yet considerable work remains in combating systemic racism and other forms of racial discrimination in America today. To better understand the sources of racism and how to challenge it, it is important to remember how white supremecist views dominated our institutions […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Educated ZIP Codes in the Country

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment has fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more limited […]
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
High Country News

The legend of the horned rabbit of the West

One day young Doug and Ralph Herrick went out roaming the green hills, hunting for small game to supplement the family supper. Having bagged a jackrabbit, the brothers returned home and tossed the hare’s body onto the floor of their shop in preparation for skinning it. Because they had recently butchered a small deer in the shop, a modest pair of antlers already rested on the floor. By a sheer coincidence that would change the boys’ lives forever, the dead rabbit happened to slide up against the deer’s horns so as to make it appear the jackrabbit sported the rack. There must then have been a long pause, during which the boys stared at the accidental amalgam, wondering what to make of it. Then big brother Doug, in a moment of inspiration, exclaimed, “Let’s mount that thing!”
ANIMALS
Fareeha Arshad

Times in history when small things turned into big riots

Rioting and raising a voice against an oppressive government and its equally oppressive rules is not something new. People have always raised their voices throughout history and have come out on roads to protest and bring in a revolution. Sometimes gathering such large crowds is necessary to draw attention and involve more people to bring in the much-needed change.
aiptcomics

‘The Genealogical Adam and Eve’: showing evolution and Creation are compatible?

It’s been 164 years since Charles Darwin and Alfred Russell Wallace jointly announced their theory of descent with modification, or what we understand today as evolution by natural selection. Despite the near unanimous agreement among the scientific community that the theory of evolution is true, according to Pew Research Center, “about one-in-five U.S. adults reject the basic idea that life on Earth has evolved at all.” Opposition primarily comes from adherents to the Abrahamic religions, for whom evolution conflicts with belief in Biblical creation.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bly
Person
Donald Hall
Upworthy

Melvinia Shields was a slave. Five generations later, her direct descendant became nation's first Black First Lady.

Michelle Obama became America's first Black first lady after Barack Obama was elected President in 2008. The former first lady's journey to the White House can be traced back five generations to Melvinia Shields, a 6-year-old girl who was enslaved. She was Obama's great-great-great-grandmother and was "gifted" at the age of 6 by an elderly master to Paterson's daughter and son-in-law – Christianne and Henry Shields. In his will, she was described as “negro girl Melvinia.” She was considered property and valued at $475, reported The New York Times. She was removed from the South Carolina estate where she grew up and moved with the Shields to Georgia. While she worked with the Shields, she would give birth, at the age of 15, to her biracial son, Dolphus T. Shields.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy