Princeville developing resilience against recurring flooding

I am writing a letter concurring with Brian Watson’s warnings about coastal development in Swampscott (“New Swampscott harbor pier is wrong priority,” Swampscott Reporter February 17, 2022). I also feel that his warnings are justified for much of New England’s coast, not just Swampscott’s harbor. For the past 8,000 years or so humans have lived in a relatively stable climate, but that has changed. We are now living in an unstable warming climate which is leading to sea-level rise and increased storm activity, among many other detrimental changes. There are no signs that the warming will end any time soon. Our town planning must also change. We cannot plan for a world that looks like it does today, we need to plan for a future in a changing world.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO