Princeville, NC

Princeville developing resilience against recurring flooding

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

The North Carolina town is the oldest...

www.newsobserver.com

Cape Gazette

Buffers increase resilience to flooding, among other benefits

Forested wetland and riparian buffers are nature’s workhorse. These vegetated zones lie between developed land and our wetlands and waterways, providing many benefits to our society. As a member of the Sussex County Wetlands and Buffers Working Group, I participated in over a dozen meetings to develop a framework for the proposed buffer ordinance. As a coastal hazards specialist with Delaware Sea Grant, I help communities assess risks from climate and weather hazards, and identify strategies to improve local resilience. With this article, I would like to contribute science-based information to the public discourse ahead of Sussex County’s hearing on the proposed ordinance Tuesday, Feb. 22.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
2 On Your Side

Neighbors fight back against flooding

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — There are a lot of people still dealing with the effects of Thursday's rainfall and snowmelt. Ice jams and rising creeks flooded a number of neighborhoods and forced some people to evacuate their homes. Friday morning, Mike Finn with the Buffalo Department of Public Works...
WEST SENECA, NY
Princeville, NC
North Carolina State
22 WSBT

Goshen leaders developing a plan to deal with future flooding issues

Goshen has had a long history of flooding. City leaders are developing a plan to deal with future issues. The former channel acts as a runoff but is normally dry in the summertime. But the recent rain and melting snow has flooded this area to a level only seen once every three to four years.
GOSHEN, IN
Wicked Local

OPINION: Develop for climate resiliency, not increased vulnerability

I am writing a letter concurring with Brian Watson’s warnings about coastal development in Swampscott (“New Swampscott harbor pier is wrong priority,” Swampscott Reporter February 17, 2022). I also feel that his warnings are justified for much of New England’s coast, not just Swampscott’s harbor. For the past 8,000 years or so humans have lived in a relatively stable climate, but that has changed. We are now living in an unstable warming climate which is leading to sea-level rise and increased storm activity, among many other detrimental changes. There are no signs that the warming will end any time soon. Our town planning must also change. We cannot plan for a world that looks like it does today, we need to plan for a future in a changing world.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WYTV.com

FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain developing Thursday

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region. Warm this morning in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Rain developing today, and it could be heavy at times. Accumulation of an 1″ to an 1.5″ coupled with the snow melt could cause localized flooding, especially around rivers and streams. High in the lower 50’s.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WITN

Rally against Union Point Park development

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Some people rallied at Union Point Park Saturday showing their disapproval for a potential development project that the city is moving forward with. The rally comes as the New Bern Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 in favor of the memorandum of understanding with New Bern Historic LLC to develop three commercial areas in downtown Tuesday evening.
NEW BERN, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

New apartment community with affordable option proposed near Durham-Chapel Hill line

The developer of the Southern Village community on U.S. 15-501 South is planning a new “urban village” off a busy stretch of highway between Chapel Hill and Durham. The town received a concept plan Wednesday for the 15.8-acre Gateway project, located behind the Red Roof Inn at the intersection of U.S. 15-501 and East Lakeview Drive. The site is near Interstate 40 and straddles the Orange-Durham county line.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Federal government announces new grants to expand internet access in rural areas

Federal officials on Friday announced nearly $300 million in new grant money meant to expand access to high-speed internet, part of a larger ongoing effort from the federal government to make broadband internet more widely available across the country. The funds are earmarked for 13 states or territories, including Kentucky,...
U.S. POLITICS

