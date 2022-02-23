ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Rio Tinto rides iron ore gains to post record profit, pay $17 bln dividend

By Praveen Menon
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) posted on Wednesday its best ever annual profit and a record full-year dividend of $16.8 billion, boosted by higher iron ore prices and strong demand from top consumer China.

The stellar results cap a mixed year for the world's biggest iron ore producer, in which demand for its main product picked up as the global economy slowly recovered from the coronavirus but inflation and Chinese scrutiny of prices created headwinds.

Rio's reputation suffered from a scandal over poor workplace culture, while Serbia shut down a lithium project, a promising growth area. On the plus side, it resolved a long-running dispute over a massive Mongolian copper-gold mining project. read more

The Anglo-Australian miner reported underlying earnings of $21.38 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, up 72% from a year earlier. Analysts had expected underlying earnings of $21.63 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

"Our balance sheet is the strongest it's been for at least 15 years," Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm told reporters after the results.

Rio Tinto declared a final special dividend of 62 cents a share and a final dividend of $4.17, higher than the year earlier final dividend of $3.09, taking its total 2021 dividend to a record $10.40 a share.

Its shares closed up 1.2% on the Australia Stock Exchange ahead of the results. But share prices were down 0.3% in London by 1042 GMT, underperforming other miners.

Rival BHP Group (BHP.AX) also declared a record dividend payout after reporting an estimate-beating first-half profit last week. read more

Labour shortages due to COVID-19 curbs have hit Australian miners, with Rio previously forecasting weaker-than-expected iron ore shipments for 2022.

"The going gets a little harder from here, with inflation starting to push costs higher," said Steve Clayton, fund manager at HL Select.

"We expect the payout to be lower in FY2022, reflecting less favourable operating conditions, but to still represent an attractive yield to shareholders."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiaGv_0eMX76Dt00
A sign atop mining company Rio Tinto's office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

China, which accounts for more than half of Rio's revenue, said it would prevent "excessive hoarding" of iron ore, a move analysts have said could affect the industry, though implementation details were still unclear.

Stausholm declined to comment on China's move, saying nothing had officially been communicated yet.

Asked by analysts about big M&A opportunities, Stausholm said he would "be very cautious right now".

He added, "...Because we are pretty high up in the cycle and I would dream about looking back one day and say that we invested counter-cyclically and making acquisitions right now could be very much pro-cyclical."

REVIEWING OPTIONS

In the results statement Rio said it was committed to exploring all options in Serbia, which shut down its $2.4-billion Jadar lithium project.

It was "reviewing the legal basis of the decision", it added, and the implications for its activities in Serbia.

"Ultimately, it is for the government of Serbia to decide whether they want to see this opportunity happening," Stausholm told reporters. "Right now what we are offering is to have meaningful engagement with stakeholders."

Stausholm took over the top job in the wake of a widespread backlash against the company after it blasted the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters to expand an iron ore mine.

An external review of the miner's workplace culture released this month outlined a culture of bullying, harassment and racism, including 21 complaints of actual or attempted rape or sexual assault over the last five years.

"We have become more humble and better listeners, both internally and externally, as we extract the full learnings from Juukan Gorge," Stausholm said.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan; Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's VTB reports record $4.1 bln net profit for 2021

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB on Tuesday reported a more than fourfold increase in net profit to a record 327.4 billion roubles ($4.1 billion) in 2021, rebounding from a sharp drop the year before when the coronavirus pandemic squeezed earnings. Collectively, Russian banks made a record...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Gold, Silver And The Mining Stocks Are Poised To Explode Higher

Gold has been resilient at the $1800 level, even with China closed for this week in observance of the Lunar New Year. Gold is trending higher in correlation with the 10-yr Treasury yield. This is what happens when the Fed begins an interest rate hike cycle, contrary to the mainstream narrative that gold moves inversely with interest rates. I didn’t show the comparison chart because it was “messy.” The RSI/MACD momentum indicators are positioned bullishly – at least for now.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Tinto#Iron Ore#Big M#Dividend#Gold Mining#Chinese#Mongolian#Anglo#Visible Alpha#Bhp Group#Labour#Australian#Hl Select
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Country
China
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Is Gold About To Break-Out Of Narrow Trading Range?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Until recently gold was trading in an increasingly narrow range. Gold failed to rally during the recent surge in inflation. Gold may have broken to the upside on doubts about...
BUSINESS
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

328K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy