ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: Spring-like Wednesday Before Temperatures Drop

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) —It’s the end of February, but temperatures across the Maryland have it feeling more...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTUL

NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Winter storm, ice headed our way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
TULSA, OK
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Ozarks First.com

Winter Storm Begins Wednesday

Spring is in full retreat again with the warmth of Monday swept away by a strong cold front this morning. Temperatures quickly plummeted behind the front with temperatures in Springfield dropping from the upper 50s at 6am into the mid-30s by 8am. Temperatures continued to tumble and by the end of the day, readings were in the low 20s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Snow moves in Thursday night through Friday

Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Hatchet-wielding suspect arrested for alleged bomb threat at Parkersburg Rural King. Sissonvile High School dealing with heat issues. Man killed in Logan County fire. Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjz
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 104.7

School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Storm

School delays and cancellations: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Boyden-Hull School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Canistota School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00...
BERESFORD, SD
WISN

⚠️Alert Day: Freezing rain, sleet causing slick road conditions

MILWAUKEE — ALERT DAY: Freezing rain, drizzle and sleet have overtaken much of the area Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The main threats will be freezing rain, sleet and some snow. TIMELINE:. Icing conditions continue for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Friday's Winter Storm Could Dump 6-12 Inches of Snow on Much of Mass.

Mild temperatures Wednesday set record highs by afternoon, particularly in central and southern New England where most records were in the middle and upper 60s and were set on a warm Feb. 23 back in 2017. Boston, Worcester, Hartford and Providence all set records. The warmth certainly is exceptional but...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
ENVIRONMENT
WEAU-TV 13

Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow will persist throughout the day and into the early evening hours, especially off to the northeast. An elongated stretch of low pressure is working its way to the northeast and dragging plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with it, explaining the widespread snowfall that we will continue to see. Rates can be heavy at times, especially given areas in Iowa have seen some thundersnow and thundersleet with this system, indicating that there is a lot of moisture and energy behind it. Temperatures will remain mostly steady in the mid teens at the surface, but areas off to the southeast -- who may have slightly warmer surface temperatures -- will also see a bit of warm air nudging into a layer above the surface, creating a wintry mix and in some cases, freezing rain.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
6abc

Storm set to pummel Northeast with ice, snow: Latest path

One winter storm has wreaked havoc on Midwest roadways, and another is gearing up to bring a dangerous wave of ice and snow to the Northeast. The first storm slammed the Midwest Tuesday, dropping 10 to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 373 crashes...
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy