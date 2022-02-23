ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aamir Siddiqi murder: Brother's death 'like a wound that won't heal'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has said her brother's murder left their family living with a wound that won't heal....

BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of murder bid after woman's head 'kicked like football'

A man who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a woman's face in a "frenzied and sustained" attack has been found guilty of attempted murder. Nottinghamshire Police said Andy Hurns forced his way into the victim's home in Retford on 24 November 2020. He struck her with his fists before kicking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Qandeel Baloch: Court acquits brother of Pakistan star's murder

The brother of Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch has been acquitted of her murder. Muhammed Waseem was sentenced to life in prison after confessing to killing Ms Baloch - dubbed the Kim Kardashian of Pakistan - in July 2016. At the time, he said it was because the star...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Student dogsitter who had ears and nose ripped off by ‘bloodthirsty’ dogs sues owners

A college student is suing a couple who hired her to walk their dogs after the animals pounced on her and tore her ears and much of her face off. Jacqueline Durand, 22, was walking her neighbors’ dogs last month when the animals attacked her, leaving her "permanently and catastrophically" disfigured, according to her family. "We just hope that she can return to whatever her normalcy will be one day," her father, John Durand, told WFAA. Mr Durand ran a dog-sitting business while she was taking classes at the University of Texas Dallas. On 23 December, Ms Durand was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Miss America contestant’s toddler said ‘you’ll be ok, dad’ as bodybuilder lay dying after being shot while preaching

THE toddler son of a former Miss Mississippi reportedly told his dad he'd "be okay" as the bodybuilder died on the street after being fatally shot on Saturday. Thomas Hand, 37, and his wife Christine Kozlowski, 33, were reportedly preaching in a poor neighborhood in Montgomery, Alabama when a 17-year-old teen allegedly shot him out of nowhere.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Teen jailed for 100 years for killing his baby siblings and claiming to free them from ‘hell’

An Indiana teen who killed his younger siblings in order to "free them from Satan and hell" has been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Nickalas Kedrowitz,17, was 13-years-old when he carried out the killings, which left his 23-month-old half sister and 11-month-old stepbrother dead. The Indianapolis Star first reported the story. Kedrowitz was sentenced to two 50-year prison terms earlier this week.He killed the children May and July of 2017. The children were both found unresponsive by police in the family's home. Both children had been left in the teen's care at the time of their deaths....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple whose baby daughter died with more than 60 broken bones jailed

A couple have been jailed after their eight-week-old baby died with more than 60 broken bones in her body.During their police interviews, Naomi Johnson, 24, and Benjamin O’Shea, 26, claimed paramedics caused the fractures suffered by their daughter Amina-Faye – but they were found guilty by a jury of causing or allowing her to suffer serious physical harm.Amina-Faye had 41 fractures to her ribs and 24 fractures to her limbs when she died in April 2019.Judge Nigel Peters QC, sentencing at Inner London Crown Court, said that “sadly” this is “yet another harrowing case of parents abusing or being cruel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors demand parents be banned from blowing ‘inappropriate’ ‘I love you kisses’ in court

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been accused of “making a mockery” of proceedings and crimes allegedly carried out by their son Ethan, for displaying “inappropriate” behaviour in court.Prosecutors argued on Wednesday that the couple, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter for a November school shooting, had been “disrespectful” and “inappropriate”.That included by blowing “I love you” kisses to each other when making appearances in court, both in-person and virtually in recent months. “These communications ... not only disparage the integrity of the judicial proceedings as a serious distraction, but are also traumatic for the families of the deceased...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Fort Worth

Man beats months old ‘crying daughter’ while he was trying to ‘play video games and drink shots with his virtual friends online,’ parents charged

Young man and woman, parents of five minor children aged 8, 6, 4, 2 years and an 8-month-old daughter, will most probably serve jail time for beating and injuring their infant in an incident that happened few months ago because the baby was crying while the young father was trying to play video games.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Tiktok Star Went Viral For Joke About Killing Now Arrested With Her Mother

A TikTok star who recently went viral for an eerie video about killing someone has just been arrested with her mother and three other people. Reports say that 22-year-old Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, and another woman, Natasha Akhtar, allegedly ran some cousins off the road killing them both this past Friday night in Leicestershire, England. The NY Post also adds that the incident was so bad it tore the car in half. Currently law enforcement is still investigating the deadly incident. In court a judge asked the mother and daughter if they realized that they will “face the most serious charge known to criminal law,” in which they both responded, "yes".
PUBLIC SAFETY

