Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire is receiving support from his teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.Bruno Fernandes was accused of making a dig at Maguire after posting a picture with Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly and captioning it ‘feeling very safe between these two’. The forward has now clarified he fully backs Maguire.“Honestly, I think people question everything at this club,” he told Premier League Productions when asked. “Every week we have a new story about something. I posted a photo on Instagram where I was with Rapha and Eric and I said, ‘I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO