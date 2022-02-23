ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Topeka man caught with 15.5 lbs of meth in Wisconsin, police say

By Michael Dakota
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DtcB_0eMX5QTW00

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine.

A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of meth with the intention to deliver the controlled substance. If convicted, Castillo could face a fine of $100,000, up to 40 years in prison, or both.

Kansas juvy guard arrested on inmate sex charge

According to authorities, Castillo drove a 2011 Nissan Maxima, with Kansas plates, from Topeka to Onalaska, Wisconsin to hand off the drugs to a woman. The criminal complaint states that law enforcement in the La Crosse area received a tip that Castillo would be arriving in the afternoon hours on Feb. 19 and going to a hotel in Onalaska. The tipster told law enforcement that the man would have several pounds of meth with him, or in the car. Law enforcement was told that the man was most likely affiliated with a drug cartel and could be armed.

Investigators from several law enforcement agencies staked out the area, including the parking lot of the hotel. The criminal complaint said that when Castillo arrived at the hotel he did not check-in, and instead went right to the room on the second floor. The complaint states that Castillo came out of the hotel, grabbed a backpack, and then went back inside. When Castillo came out of a hotel room law enforcement confronted him, put him in handcuffs, and took the grey backpack from him.

Two TPD officers wounded in Topeka car crash

The criminal complaint said that inside the backpack were several freezer baggies of meth. After weighing the baggies at the La Crosse Police Department it was determined there were 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the Circuit Court in La Crosse County, Castillo had been told he would get $63,000 for delivering the drugs and he would be paid $3,000. Castillo told authorities he had picked up the methamphetamine at a Walgreens in Kansas City.

The street value of 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine is approximately $250,000, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 9

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Police#Topeka#Drug Cartel#Public Safety#Kansas Juvy Guard#Nissan#The Circuit Court
WGN News

Family of man fatally shot by Chicago police files lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an armed man who was shot in the back by Chicago police during a foot chase filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the city is partly responsible for his killing because there was no policy dictating officers’ actions during such pursuits. “The city’s failure to implement a foot-chase policy […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman hit by car after I-57 crash

CHICAGO — A woman was hit by a car after she was in a crash on I-57 early Wednesday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-57 near 105th Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said a woman involved got out of her car and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Indiana mom abandons 5-year-old son with autism in Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An Indiana mother who authorities say drove to Ohio and abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a street was captured in Kentucky when police there arrested her on an unrelated warrant. The child was found unharmed about an hour after he was abandoned in Colerain Township on Thursday night, authorities […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy