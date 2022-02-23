Gary Brooker, frontman of rock band Procol Harum, dies at 76

Mark Lanegan, a rock singer with a career spanning nearly four decades, died on February 22 at 57 years old, his publicist confirmed. No cause of death was revealed. Lanegan grew up in Washington and began his career in Screaming Trees, becoming a key figure in the grunge scene known for his commanding, gravelly voice. The band’s major-label debut, 1991’s Uncle Anesthesia, was produced by grunge legend Chris Cornell. The follow-up album, Sweet Oblivion, produced Screaming Trees’ biggest hit, “Nearly Lost You,” known for its inclusion on the Singles soundtrack. Around the same time, Lanegan began his solo career with the 1990 album The Winding Sheet, which features contributions from Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic. Screaming Trees released their final album, Dust, in 1996 and broke up in 2000.
