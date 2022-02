Year-on-year, the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team heads into the spring Classics as the team to beat, no surprise given their 59 wins on the cobbles stretching back to 2003. The Belgian squad has racked up eight Tour of Flanders and six Paris-Roubaix victories in that time. Those cobbled Monuments are still some weeks away but the first order of business is Opening Weekend and Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, a race QuickStep have won four times in the 19 years since Patrick Lefevere founded the team — including two wins in the past three editions.

CYCLING ・ 19 HOURS AGO