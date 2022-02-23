ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea fans hold minute’s applause for SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards

By Sam Moore
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea fans held a minute’s applause in honour of the late SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards during last night’s (February 22) Champions League game against Lille. Edwards passed away on Sunday morning (February 20) at the age of 31. His mother Brenda confirmed that he died “after a sudden illness” and said...

www.nme.com

NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Dave, AJ Tracey and more pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who has died aged 31

Influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV, Jamal Edwards, has passed away, aged 31. The news was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC earlier this evening (February 20) following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning. Edwards attended...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Jamal Edwards, SBTV founder and YouTube star, dead at 31

British entertainment industry renaissance man Jamal Edwards died Sunday at the age of 31, his company confirmed. Edwards deejayed in London on Saturday night, and his cause of death has not been released publicly, Variety reported. Edwards founded music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launched several major musicians,...
MUSIC
MySanAntonio

Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder and British Music Industry Pioneer, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, a major figure in the British music industry known for founding the music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launch several major musicians, died Sunday. He was 31 years old. Edwards’ death was reported by the BBC on Sunday evening after the publication confirmed with Edwards’ company....
MUSIC
The Independent

Jamal Edwards death: SBTV founder and music entrepreneur dies aged 31

Jamal Edwards, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, has died at the age of 31.Mr Edwards gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J. As a 15-year-old, he launched his platform recording his friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, west London, before catapulting to success. He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to music.Mr Edward’s manager confirmed that he had died on Sunday morning. His death prompted tributes from figures from...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder Who Championed Grime, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards—the British entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SBTV who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music—has died, BBC News reports. His company confirmed the news to the BBC. His cause of death is unknown. He was 31. Edwards, born in Luton and raised...
MUSIC
The Independent

Crowds of fans gather at London vigil to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards

Crowds of fans have gathered at a candlelit vigil in west London to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his sudden death at the age of 31.The music entrepreneur gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.Mourners lined the streets on Monday evening next to the mural of Edwards on Acton High Street, which is located in his hometown of Acton, west London.His death was announced online on Sunday and later confirmed by...
WORLD
NME

RIP Jamal Edwards, an inspiration who turned SB.TV into a Black British cultural dynasty

SB.TV has been the Holy Grail for the UK rap scene since its inception in 2006. If you didn’t have cable to watch other iconic television outlets such as Channel U, Starz, and Flava, you could still stay up-to-date with the scene through the channel’s playlists full of original freestyles, live performances and documentaries. While Gen-Zers were learning to be the digitally savvy kids we are now, it was revolutionary to scroll through YouTube and see a slice of Black British culture.
HIP HOP
ESPN

Liverpool beat Leeds United as Mohamed Salah pulls the strings

Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night to cut their deficit to Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points. The hosts took the lead before 15 minutes when Start Dallas was whistled for handball and Mohamed Salah calmly dispatched the ensuing spot kick to make it 1-0.
MLS
BBC

Jamal Edwards: Fans mourn music pioneer at Acton vigil

Fans and friends of music pioneer Jamal Edwards gathered at a vigil in west London on Monday evening to pay tribute to the 31-year-old, who died on Sunday. Edwards was the founder of SBTV, an online grime and rap platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jamal Edwards: How the SBTV founder changed UK music forever

The music world is reeling at the news of Jamal Edwards’ death, aged 31. His mother, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, said he died after a “sudden illness”.The entrepreneur was known for founding SBTV, a platform that helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest artists, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dave.Born in Luton in 1990 and raised in Acton, west London, Edwards studied for a BTec in Media Moving Image at Ealing College. As a rapper under the name SmokeyBarz, the teenage Edwards found himself increasingly frustrated at being unable to find clips of local MCs...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Mourns the Death of Jamal Edwards in Heartbreaking Tribute

Ed Sheeran is mourning the loss of his friend, trailblazing founder and CEO of SBTV Jamal Edwards, who died at age 31 on Sunday (Feb. 20). “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the duo via Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 23). “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”
CELEBRITIES

