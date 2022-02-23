CA Marine Warning and Forecast

The UK is braced for strong winds and heavy snow amid continued warnings about significant flooding.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across north-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.A second yellow warning for wind and snow covers much of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday – with up to 10cm of snow likely at even low levels and the possibility of 70mph gusts on coasts.Forecasters said frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO