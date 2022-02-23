ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

Yuma Daily Sun
 2 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 5. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out...

www.yumasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

February 17, 5 PM Winter Weather Forecast Update

Sleet & freezing rain will transition to all snow for the entire viewing area. Some of the sleet and freezing rain may try to mix with the snow at times in our southeastern & eastern areas this evening before it is 100% all snow area-wide. Brief slot of dry air...
ENVIRONMENT
Yuma Daily Sun

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

————— 562 FPUS56 KSTO 132205. Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. CAZ013-141230- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam. 205 PM PST Sun Feb...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Reyes#Mariners#Coastal Waters#National Weather Service#Preparedness#Extreme Weather#Pt Arena
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility one half mile of less at times. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow and lightning warnings as severe flooding risks remain

Parts of the UK face heavy snow, strong winds and lightning strikes, while a severe flood warning is still in place meaning there is a danger to life.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with forecasters expecting heavy snow showers, very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning.The warning is in place until 8pm on Thursday and forecasters say on higher ground some places could see 10-20cm of snow building up by Thursday morning.Strong, blustery winds are also expected with gusts of 45-55mph possible, increasing to 65mph...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Warnings for heavy snow and gusty winds as significant flooding expected

The UK is braced for strong winds and heavy snow amid continued warnings about significant flooding.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across north-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.A second yellow warning for wind and snow covers much of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday – with up to 10cm of snow likely at even low levels and the possibility of 70mph gusts on coasts.Forecasters said frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a small chance of...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Snow to spread across West as temperatures plunge

An active weather pattern is in place across the western United States, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the arrival of a storm in the Northwest will eventually result in widespread impacts from California to the central and southern Rockies. An area of low pressure is expected to dive southeastward across the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Two ‘destructive’ winter storms to batter US as 50million placed under weather warning canceling thousands of flights

TWO destructive winter storms are set to batter the US as 50million people are placed under weather warnings, canceling thousands of flights. Parts of the South, Midwest and Northeast are expected to be slammed with dangerous ice levels and heavy snowfall Thursday night into Friday. The National Weather Service warned...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Orange weather warnings for six counties

Met Eireann has issued status orange wind warnings as Storm Franklin is set to batter the west coast of Ireland.The wind warning for Co Clare started at noon and is to last until midnight, bringing “gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts”, according to the forecaster.It has warned that Storm Franklin will cause strong to gale force westerly winds on Sunday evening, with severe and damaging gusts in the west and northwest.“These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping on Atlantic coasts, which may cause coastal flooding,” Met Eireann added.“There will be scattered heavy...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy