Search underway for North Carolina woman last seen in Greensboro before catching flight to Las Vegas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greenville family is hoping and praying for the safe return of 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow after they said she has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Greensboro Police said she was last seen in Greensboro on February 10th before catching a flight to Las Vegas for a beauty pageant.

Her brother, Randy Farrow, said she was dropped off at the airport by their father. Randy said she caught her flight from Greensboro connecting to Chicago to Vegas.

Greensboro detectives said on Tuesday that was the last time she was seen or heard from.

“Like every day was like…maybe the next day we’ll hear from her, maybe the next day okay, definitely by the morning of the 18th she should be home at the latest by then and now it being Tuesday and still nothing,” said Farrow.

Randy said after the beauty pageant in Vegas, Lejourney was supposed to catch another flight to New York for fashion week before making her way back home to Greensboro.

Her brother said there are still a lot of pieces to put together to find his sister, but they will continue remaining positive through it all, hoping for her safe return.

“In my head, you try to think positive, but you can’t help but think of all the scenarios where she could be a worst-case scenario,” said Farrow.

FOX8 did reach out to the hosting pageant in Las Vegas the weekend Lejourney went missing they told us she was not on the roster in the competition.

Greensboro police said the investigation into finding Lejourney Farrow is still open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

