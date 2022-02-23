ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Search underway for North Carolina woman last seen in Greensboro before catching flight to Las Vegas

By Daryl Matthews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ebTi_0eMX3RZV00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greenville family is hoping and praying for the safe return of 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow after they said she has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Greensboro Police said she was last seen in Greensboro on February 10th before catching a flight to Las Vegas for a beauty pageant.

Her brother, Randy Farrow, said she was dropped off at the airport by their father. Randy said she caught her flight from Greensboro connecting to Chicago to Vegas.

Greensboro detectives said on Tuesday that was the last time she was seen or heard from.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrFuH_0eMX3RZV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fP6BH_0eMX3RZV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdOg1_0eMX3RZV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wui5d_0eMX3RZV00

“Like every day was like…maybe the next day we’ll hear from her, maybe the next day okay, definitely by the morning of the 18th she should be home at the latest by then and now it being Tuesday and still nothing,” said Farrow.

Randy said after the beauty pageant in Vegas, Lejourney was supposed to catch another flight to New York for fashion week before making her way back home to Greensboro.

Her brother said there are still a lot of pieces to put together to find his sister, but they will continue remaining positive through it all, hoping for her safe return.

“In my head, you try to think positive, but you can’t help but think of all the scenarios where she could be a worst-case scenario,” said Farrow.

FOX8 did reach out to the hosting pageant in Las Vegas the weekend Lejourney went missing they told us she was not on the roster in the competition.

Greensboro police said the investigation into finding Lejourney Farrow is still open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 8

Daniel Dixon
1d ago

Know life is expensive but someone should have went with her and the conversation with her should have been more frequent. It's not like she was going to Mayberry N.C. Just saying 😌It's been alot.of women especially African Americans women coming up missing of late. You can't take thing for granted now days. Alot of Ex Cons and ect running around. And they just don't care. Hopefully she be found ok. Bit the time-line is adding up, O. the positive side for her safe return.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Family: Missing Pitt Co. native found safe in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WNCT) — A Pitt County native who went missing after she left her home in Greensboro to fly to a pageant in Las Vegas has been found. Lejourney Farrow was found in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to a Facebook post her brother made. The post read, “Thank you to everyone who sent […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Miss Alabama dies after fall, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
FOX8 News

‘Multiple’ crashes shut down Business 85 southbound in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are asking drivers to stay away from a busy section of highway this morning. According to a release, Business 85 is southbound from I-40 to the Rehobeth Church Road exit are closed due to multiple collisions. Drivers need to take a different route as they get up for their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
FOX8 News

NC man wins $2M lottery prize after buying $20 ticket

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Scott Woolard Jr., of Jarvisburg, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Woolard bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the North River Tobacco Barn on Caratoke Highway in Powells Point. When Woolard arrived to claim his […]
LOTTERY
FOX8 News

Tree falls on 2 vehicles in Winston-Salem on Patterson Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem iwa closed after a tree fell on two vehicles Thursday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The 4200 block of Patterson Avenue was closed for a few hours while the road was cleared. No injuries have been reported. The tree hit both vehicles as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Wghp#Greensboro Police#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

North Carolina makes bid to host 2027 World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The World University Games are the largest event for student-athletes in the world. Hill Carrow is part of a state group looking to bring the 2027 University Games close to home. The games would take place in Raleigh and Greensboro. They’ve been working on this for 4 years and now NC […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Greensboro city leaders addressing parking problems

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city leaders are addressing a longtime issue for people living working or visiting downtown.  “Parking is inadequate,” said one resident during a recent city council meeting. “That parking be accessible after hours to support what I believe has become the entertainment center of Greensboro.”  During a work session on Thursday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy