Temperatures will stay cold and skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday. At night, temperatures will drop into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens. SATURDAY: BITTER BLAST Icy spots in the morning. Mainly sunny and cold with highs near 32 and a bit of a breeze leads to wind chills 15-20. Lows around 22.

HUDSON, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO