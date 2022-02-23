ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED... *...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#National Weather Service#Preparedness#Wfo Glasgow Warnings
KULR8

Get Ready for Heavy Snow

Heavy amounts of snow are expected to track across the region Sunday into Tuesday morning. The best chance for 6-10"+ with be in the mountains, and foothills, with the plains looking at 2-8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Travel will be hazardous, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 Sunday through Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
NWI.com

Snow to continue into Friday, morning commute could be hazardous

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of Northwest Indiana until 6 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Hazardous conditions could possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute, the forecast predicted. Up to 4 inches of snowfall is possible with lake effect snow continuing...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTAJ

Freezing rain and sleet tonight, slick Friday morning commute

Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Dense fog advisory

Great evening for A parade tonight. Grab that jacket heading out the door. It will be chilly. Lows drop into the 40s in the morning. We will have a light onshore flow. Warmer air will move over cooler near shore waters, and fog is likely. Dense fog advisory posted from Midnight through 8AM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Strong cold front moves through late afternoon and evening Saturday. Wind increases out of North 15-25 mph. That wind will make it feel colder Saturday night. 9pm temps will be near 50 and mid 40s at Midnight. Lows Sunday morning will be near 30 to low 30s Northshore. Protect plants, pets and people. Sunny skies forecast. Breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Cold Monday morning with a light wind. Frost likely in the usual places. Sunny skies. Highs low 60s. Gradual warming trend into Thursday. Strong cold front with severe risk Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow brings travel disruption amid warnings of lightning strikes

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as snow falls in many parts of the country, amid warnings of lightning strikes.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and lightning, in force until 8pm on Thursday, for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.Forecasters say that frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.On the roads, Traffic Scotland said that snowy conditions are affecting much of the central belt, the A9 around Slochd and the A90 around Dundee, and urged people to drive according to the conditions.❄️NEW⚠️06:52Snowy conditions affecting...
TRAFFIC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and light freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions with visibilities reduced to one half mile or less at times. Snow accumulations up to one inch and trace ice accumulations are expected. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...9 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Weather warnings in force as snow and ice grip UK

People in Scotland woke to a blanket of snow this morning and have been warned of lightning as a cold front sweeps across the UK.A yellow weather warning is in place until 8pm today for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.There is a second warning for snow and ice stretching from the north of Scotland to Manchester until 9.30am on Friday. as well as a warning for ice in Northern Ireland. There has been disruption across Scotland, with dozens of schools closed and poor conditions on the roads. Rail and ferry travel has also been affected by the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Brace for thundersnow, blizzards AND flooding: Temperatures dip to -2C with snow as far south as Devon as cold snap grips the UK - with fears 'Storm Gladys' could hit with 51 flood warnings still in place

Drivers have been urged to brace themselves for thundersnow as Storm Gladys sweeps across parts of Britain today. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning, in force until 8pm, for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland today. Forecasters say that frequent heavy snow showers are...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy