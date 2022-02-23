ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson ‘completely co-operating’ with police over Partygate, says Liz Truss

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson is “completely co-operating” with the Metropolitan Police over Partygate, Liz Truss has claimed.

The prime minister has been questioned under caution as part of the investigation into lockdown gatherings at Downing Steet, with many urging him to resign over the scandal.

When asked about the situation, Ms Truss suggested that Mr Johnson still has her full support.

“The PM is completely co-operating with the enquiries that are taking place. I support the PM 100 per cent. I think he’s doing a fantastic job,” the foreign secretary said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘shredded’ UK’s standing over Partygate, John Major warns, urging Tory MPs to act

Boris Johnson broke lockdown laws and has “shredded” the UK’s reputation over the Partygate scandal, John Major has warned – telling The Independent that Tory MPs may have to rise up to oust him.In a blistering attack, the prime minister was accused of inventing “unbelievable” excuses to obscure his clear flouting of Covid rules, shattering trust in British democracy at home and abroad.Sir John insisted “deliberate lies to parliament have been fatal to political careers – and must always be so”, making clear Mr Johnson must quit or be forced out, if he misled the Commons.And he put Tory...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid reveals he will STILL wear a face mask on a 'packed' Tube because cases are so high and urges ill workers to stay at home in post-Covid era

Sajid Javid today admitted he will continue to wear a face mask on busy trains and urged ill workers to stay at home in the post-Covid era. Despite masks no longer being compulsory in public settings in England, the Health Secretary said he would still cover up on a 'packed' London Tube because cases are still high.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson backs adviser who suggested non-white British-born people are ‘not indigenous’

Boris Johnson has backed the appointment of a professor who suggested non-white British-born people are not “indigenous” to oversee the levelling up strategy – arguing he has the “right expertise”.The decision to ask Paul Collier to provide analysis on the flagship policy has been condemned by anti-racism campaigners, some likening his language to the British National Party.The academic claimed “the indigenous British” are “a minority” in London because of immigration – arguing people born in this country should count as indigenous only if they have integrated into society.In one TV interview, he also argued immigrants have led to Britons...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg wants to cut 65,000 civil servants over three years after Covid and Brexit saw the number of Whitehall workers soar

Jacob Rees-Mogg says he wants to cut at least 65,000 civil servant jobs over the next three years. Mr Rees-Mogg, recently appointed as minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, said at the very least he wanted to reduce the number of civil servants from 470,000 full-time staff to below 425,000 - the size of Whitehall before the pandemic.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK to announce new sanctions on Russia, Liz Truss says

The UK will announce new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.It comes as the Ukraine crisis intensified after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognise two breakaway republics.The decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was an “ill omen” and a flagrant breach of international law, Boris Johnson said.Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) February...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Boris Johnson allowed to read Partygate evidence gathered on him before answering police questions

Boris Johnson is being allowed to read evidence gathered about him by the inquiry into the No 10 parties before answering police questions, a leaked letter reveals.Sue Gray has granted permission to everyone under investigation – all Downing Street staff and the prime minister – limited access to notes taken about them by her inquiry.The letter, seen by ITV News, says she is allowing the access “as an exceptional measure”, pointing to the “particular circumstances surrounding this set of events”.Dated 17 February, it reads: “I appreciate that this is a worrying time for those affected by this process, which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson sent questionnaire by police over lockdown parties in No 10

Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in No 10, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s office confirmed late on Friday that he had received the legal form from the Metropolitan Police. A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister “will respond as required”.The move means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.Mr Johnson is enduring the most challenging time of his premiership over claims he attended parties while the country was under strict Covid curbs.Fifteen Tory...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s responses to Partygate police questionnaire ‘will not be made public’

Boris Johnson’s responses to his Metropolitan Police questionnaire into social gatherings at No 10 will not be made public, Downing Street has said. The prime minister insisted he will have “a lot more” to say on the Partygate scandal once the Scotland Yard probe is concluded.The Met has sent the questionnaire to Mr Johnson and approximately 50 staff members as it investigates a dozen gatherings at No 10 while strict Covid rules were still in place.On an official visit to Scotland, Mr Johnson was asked whether he and his lawyers had responded to the police questionnaire yet.He told reporters:...
U.K.
BBC

Mixed signals from Russia over Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said there are "mixed signals" from Russia, after it said it was pulling back some of its troops from near Ukraine. The PM said talks between Russia and Western powers has shown "signs of a diplomatic opening" to avert conflict. But he added latest intelligence on Russian...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Downing Street demands that police do NOT publish 300 Partygate pictures - including those of Boris Johnson - handed to officers running probe into alleged illegal gatherings

Downing Street has demanded police keep secret hundreds of pictures handed to an official probe into the Partygate scandal, a leaked document revealed today. Information shared with civil servants suggests that Scotland Yard will not identify by name anyone handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN) fine by the investigation into a string of events in No10 during lockdown.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson says kindergarten attack in Ukraine is Russian ‘false flag’ operation

Boris Johnson has said an attack on a kindergarten in Ukraine was a “false flag operation” by Russia which has been designed to “discredit” the Ukrainians.The prime minister said the picture was “grim” and warned that Moscow could launch more such operations in the coming days as a pretext for an invasion into the UK’s eastern European ally.“We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days,” Mr Johnson told reporters.He said: “A kindergarten was shelled in what we are taking to be – well, we know – was a false flag operation...
EUROPE
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer mob ‘not provoked’ by PM’s Savile remark as No 10 refuses to apologise

Boris Johnson has resisted mounting calls from MPs within his own party to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear made against Sir Keir Starmer, after the Labour leader was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament on Monday.Senior Tories, including a former Cabinet minister, have urged the prime minister to withdraw the comments and say sorry.However, technology minister Chris Philp insisted Mr Johnson could not be held responsible for the actions of the demonstrators. “I don’t think you can point to what the Prime Minister said as the cause of that. You certainly can’t blame him for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson renews plea to lock Russia out of vital bank transfer system

In talks with Nato leaders this afternoon, Boris Johnson is to renew his call for Russia to be excluded from a crucial international bank transfer system.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western powers to act immediately to lock Russia out of the Swift system, which would place a significant barrier to its oil and gas industries receiving payments from abroad.The move was included in the package of sanctions unveiled by Mr Johnson on Thursday, but has been resisted by Germany and Italy, with France also expressing reservations. The UK cannot go ahead without the agreement of partners in the Belgian-based...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘Still time’ to cut Russia out of Swift payment system, Defence Secretary says

Britain will “work all day” to try to get the Swift international payment system “turned off for Russia”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.Ukraine has called for Moscow to be kicked out of the system, which allows financial transactions to be made around the world.However, there has been opposition in Europe over fears the fallout could hit other countries too.Mr Wallace suggested Boris Johnson would push for other world leaders to back the measure, which would be one of the most serious sanctions available, when he meets virtually with Nato allies on Friday.A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “You’ll be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy