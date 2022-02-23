ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester’s performances improving despite patchy results, Kasper Schmeichel insists

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RG3vh_0eMX22s200

Kasper Schmeichel insists Leicester City ’s performances are improving despite their patchy results.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves means the Foxes have collected just two points from five games, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Nottingham Forest.

They now lie 11th in the Premier League but still have the chance of lifting a trophy in the Europa Conference League, in which they travel to Danish side Randers on Thursday leading 4-1 from the first leg as they bid to reach the last 16.

“It’s the final chance of silverware. I doubt we’re going to win the Premier League,” admitted Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel.

“You want to win trophies and to have the opportunity to be the first winner of this competition is something we should be looking at.

“Wins build momentum and confidence. That will be important for the squad as a whole – but we’ve got to do the job first.

“I would definitely say performances have improved. I think obviously, the Wolves result wasn’t positive, but the performance was much better. They have definitely picked up.”

Leicester have been riddled with injuries to key players all season, but manager Brendan Rodgers did reveal winger Harvey Barnes was in the squad after a hamstring problem.

“We are not looking for excuses in terms of players being out,” added Schmeichel.

“Everyone knows who we’ve been missing in vital positions but it’s the same for any team. It’s about how you deal with it.

“We have struggled with our form. It hasn’t been as consistent as we would have liked but the main thing is, the squad are working hard and still have the right mentality.

“If you come into training and people aren’t working hard, that’s when you have a problem.”

Rodgers has come under fire in some quarters this term despite Leicester’s success over his near three years in charge.

“You’re open to criticism in this game if you aren’t getting results,” said the former Celtic boss.

“What we have achieved over the period of time I’ve been here has been fantastic but in the modern game the credit in the bank doesn’t last. The bottom line is we need to get results.

“Hopefully we are getting back towards a level we’ve been accustomed to after the last few years.”

Rodgers also revealed defender Wesley Fofana was back in training after suffering a horrific broken leg in pre-season, although he is still some weeks from a return to competitive action.

