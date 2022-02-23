Urgent search for roller-skating man suspected of exposing himself to lone women

An e-fit of a man suspected of indecently exposing himself to lone women on several occasions while wearing roller skates has been released by the Metropolitan Police .

Detectives are looking to speak to the bald, white man, who is around 6ft tall, in relation to seven incidents in north and east London between 4 December last year and 26 January.

The suspect is said to have approached women, who in six of the seven cases were walking alone, and touched himself inappropriately or exposed himself to them.

On all seven occasions he was on roller skates, Scotland Yard said.

The most recent incident occurred at 10 pm on Wednesday, 26 January on Regent’s Canal, near Oval Road, NW1.

The other incidents occurred at 7.45 pm on Friday 14 January in a tunnel in Goods Way, N1; 9.30 pm on Thursday, 13 January in Wapping Woods, E1; 12.20 am on Friday, 7 January in Park Lane , W1; 5.20 am on Tuesday, 4 January in Praed Street, W2; 2.30am on Thursday, 2 December 2021 in Charlton Street, NW1; and 1am on Saturday, 4 December 2021 in Grove End Road, NW8.

Officers have asked people to come forward if they recognise the suspect by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC with the reference 7502/26JAN.

Alternatively, information can be given to charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their email: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Anyone who has been a victim of this man, or anyone else, should call 101, the force said.