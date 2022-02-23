ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent search for roller-skating man suspected of exposing himself to lone women

By Danielle Desouza
 2 days ago

An e-fit of a man suspected of indecently exposing himself to lone women on several occasions while wearing roller skates has been released by the Metropolitan Police .

Detectives are looking to speak to the bald, white man, who is around 6ft tall, in relation to seven incidents in north and east London between 4 December last year and 26 January.

The suspect is said to have approached women, who in six of the seven cases were walking alone, and touched himself inappropriately or exposed himself to them.

On all seven occasions he was on roller skates, Scotland Yard said.

The most recent incident occurred at 10 pm on Wednesday, 26 January on Regent’s Canal, near Oval Road, NW1.

The other incidents occurred at 7.45 pm on Friday 14 January in a tunnel in Goods Way, N1; 9.30 pm on Thursday, 13 January in Wapping Woods, E1; 12.20 am on Friday, 7 January in Park Lane , W1; 5.20 am on Tuesday, 4 January in Praed Street, W2; 2.30am on Thursday, 2 December 2021 in Charlton Street, NW1; and 1am on Saturday, 4 December 2021 in Grove End Road, NW8.

Officers have asked people to come forward if they recognise the suspect by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC with the reference 7502/26JAN.

Alternatively, information can be given to charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their email: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Anyone who has been a victim of this man, or anyone else, should call 101, the force said.

PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Metropolitan Police#Scotland Yard#Crimestoppers
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
PUBLIC SAFETY
MEMPHIS, TN
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
BEAUMONT, TX
WREG

Man locks ex-girlfriend in home during breakup, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment after police say he locked his girlfriend in a house and threatened to kill her. The incident happened on Feb. 9 on the 2700 block of Filmore in Bethel Grove. The woman told officers that she was staying with her […]
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

