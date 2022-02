Rep. Steve Berch’s editorial opinion last week on partisanship has weighed on my mind the past few days. He adroitly discussed being a statesman versus a politician. I am not very familiar with Rep. Berch, D-Boise, but I am going to assume he was and is sincere about his views. His column should be used in whatever orientation is given to newly elected officials at all levels of government. I do not envy our state and national leaders having to toe the line with party leadership just to keep funding, etc.

PRESTON, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO