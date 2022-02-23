ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

By Antuan Goodwin
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won't find a member of Roadshow's staff that doesn't have something positive to say about the Kia Stinger. While the base GT-Line model gets a major update and a new engine, the V6-powered GT models only see small improvements for 2022. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 sees a three-horsepower...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevy Yenko Camaro Is One Of Just 54 Ever Made

This car was built by one of the nation’s most respected performance builders with only 54 of the cars ever made. The original Chevrolet Camaro was the perfect competitor to the world's first pony car, the Ford Mustang. With many substantial powertrain options, including some of the nation's most iconic V8 power plants, the Camaro was precisely what it was built to be. When asked what a Camaro was, an executive at GM simply stated that it was "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," and they weren't lying. This particular Camaro is the perfect embodiment of that original Chevy spirit as it utilizes one of the best performing V8 engines available in the GM lineup. However, the craziest thing about this Camaro is that it is a Yenko car, making it one of the fastest pony cars of its time.
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
Motorious

1940 Willys Swoopster Is The Perfect Cruising Masterpiece

Without a doubt, this car is one of the greatest automotive creations ever to grace the title of restomod!. The 1940s were an incredible time for the automotive industry because the swooping design mainly focused on the fenders and facia. Many Americans fondly remember time spent behind the wheel of a vintage Ford, Chevy, or Cadillac model. However, a few cars have been reserved for a particular class of obscure vehicles made in that time. Among these cars is a name that most of us have heard only when associated with the classic Jeeps of the 1940s. While those military machines were incredible for their time, we aim to talk about a different car that also sports the title of Willy's masterpiece. This is a 1940 Willys Swoopster!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia Stinger#Vehicles#Roadshow#Awd#Brembo#Gt2
gmauthority.com

Artist Renders Outrageous Widebody Chevy Camaro

Right out of the box, the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro is a looker, with aggressive styling and muscle-bound lines. Now, one digital artist is taking the Chevy Camaro to a new level with this outrageous widebody and supercharger treatment. Recently posted to social media by digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a.k.a....
CARS
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

This May Be the World’s Best-Looking 1954 Chevy

This car defies description. The longer you look at this '54 Chevy, the more amorphous it becomes. It's not Pro Street, but it does have big tires. It's not Pro Touring, but it does have a six-speed manual and big brakes. And it's most certainly not a custom, yet it offers some classic custom touches that you must search carefully to identify. This ride checks off all of the above, and more.
CARS
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
ECONOMY
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari's Daytona SP3 Voted Most Beautiful Supercar Of The Year

Since 1987, Festival Automobile International has aimed to reward "the most beautiful and cutting-edge automotive projects of the year" across various categories. This year, it's the glorious-looking Ferrari Daytona SP3 that drove off with top honors as the most beautiful supercar. Rules dictate vehicles in this category must be priced at more than €60,000 ($68,000), something that the SP3 has no problem overachieving at. Coincidentally, Ferrari's Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, also scooped up an award for his influential and creative work in the automotive sector.
CARS
Motorious

Girlfriend Steals And Sells Classic Chevy Impala

Here's a reason to be thankful for being single this Valentine's Day…. Relationships can be difficult as two people raised in different households navigate all the difficulties of life together. However, some people just plain suck at them in the worst way possible. Case in point: a girlfriend had her boyfriend’s beloved 1967 Chevrolet Impala impounded because she despised the attention the classic car was getting.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy