ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine to introduce a state of emergency and tells its citizens to leave Russia immediately

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FvZG_0eMX0AmB00

Ukraine said on Wednesday that it would introduce a state of emergency across the country, apart from the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, and called on its citizens to immediately leave Russia , as fears continued that all-out war was imminent.

The country’s parliament also backed a law to allow its citizens to carry firearms and placed sanctions against 351 Russians, including MPs who supported recognising the independence of the two separatist-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions impose restrictions including barring people from entering Ukraine, and preventing their access to assets, capital, and property.

The moves came as the diplomatic window to avoid all-out conflict appeared almost closed.

Japan became the latest nation to target sanctions against Russia and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

Japan joined the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada in announcing plans to target banks and elites, while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades.

Kiev though urged the international community to go further.

“First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them,” Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet. “Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has also called up reservists to the army in the face of increasing risk of a full-blown Russian assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdpUM_0eMX0AmB00

The UK prime minister Boris Johnson faced criticism from all sides for not going far enough when he announced his clutch of measures - sanctions on five Russian banks and three individuals on Tuesday.

Labour’s David Lammy has said the government needs to implement much stronger sanctions teling BBC Breakfast a threshold has already been “breached” by the Russian move to recognise the independence of separatist regions in Donbass.

The shadow foreign secretary said: “I think the mood of the entire House of Commons yesterday was that the government were not being strong enough...backbenchers in the Conservative Party are hugely concerned that we’ve not been strong or hard enough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t23L7_0eMX0AmB00

The three Russian oligarchs have been on the US sanctions list since 2018 and the five sanctioned Russian banks — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank — do not include the state-backed big two, Sberbank and VTB.

However, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, insisted the UK was ready to “escalate” sanctions and “inflict further pain” in the likely event of a full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, China has rejected the use of sanctions, not recognising it as a way to solve problems, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, when asked if the Asian nation would join Western countries in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MVFx_0eMX0AmB00

China hopes relevant parties can try to resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and exercise restraint, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

The pope has also called for countries to show restraint.

Pope Francis on Wednesday said the threat of war in Ukraine had caused “great pain in my heart”, and urged politicians to make a serious examination of conscience before God about their actions.

Speaking in a sombre tone at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis urged leaders to abstain from any moves that would cause further suffering for people and proclaimed Ash Wednesday, 2 March, as an international day of fasting and prayer for peace

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Economy#Russians#The European Union#Labour#Bbc Breakfast
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
China
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy