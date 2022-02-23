ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tobacco pipe Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size, Future Demand, Trends and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2028

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report entitles”Global tobacco pipe Market 2022” offers accurate information and a holistic view of tobacco pipeindustry. Further, the tobacco pipereport additionally embraces the detailed investigation of the vend stats, Business opportunities so as to enable shareholders to take a vital decision on their future projects. Thetobacco pipereport summarizes the upcoming...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 4.68 Billion Growth by 2026| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Intelligence Report, provides key information about the market. For instance, the Document Management Software Market will grow at a CAGR of 13.08% by 2026. Key Players in the Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Procurement Market...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

For startups, the message is clear: Grow fast or die

This is akin to noting that you don’t need more than one dart at the bar because you intend to hit the bullseye on your first go. Most folks aren’t going to manage it. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
ECONOMY
pymnts

RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Option to Wholesale Marketplace

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe on Thursday (Feb. 17) added a direct purchasing option to its platform that allows buyers to get the products they need from suppliers, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers.”. RangeMe allows suppliers to create a B2B...
RETAIL
Andre Oentoro

How IoT Will Impact Different Industries

In this age of technological advancements, there’s no doubt that IoT is changing how we do business. By connecting smart devices to the internet, this technology allows us to utilize connectivity, automation, and data analytics for inspiring innovation and driving significant progress.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Size to Grow by USD 457.09 Million | By Product (semi-autonomous vehicle and fully autonomous vehicle) and Geography

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Share is expected to increase by USD 457.09 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.10%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope) In-Scope:. Semi-autonomous vehicle:. The autonomous military vehicle...
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $57.59 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hackernoon.com

Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics

Hey everyone, I am Karthik Karunakaran, CEO of Xtract.io which offers innovative data management, data extraction, business intelligence, workflow management, and location data services powered by AI and ML. We are happy to be contributing to Hackernoon community and winning two prestigious titles - Data Analytics and Data Science. Thank you for dropping by and giving my speech a quick read.
SCIENCE
thefastmode.com

NEC Launches Automation Ecosystem for its 5G xHaul Services

NEC announced that it has launched an Automation Ecosystem to bolster its 5G xHaul Transformation Services, bringing communication service providers (CSPs) simplified operations, cost effectiveness and faster time-to-value for their multi-vendor based networks. The 5G xHaul Transformation Solutions and Services are part of NEC Open Networks, a suite of solutions...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Freestyle Billing Solution to Enable New 5G Services

Amdocs on Thursday introduced Amdocs Freestyle Billing solution to enable service providers to evolve their billing with a next-generation, flexible, customizable offering, future-proofed for the endless possibilities of 5G experiences as well as new services, physical and virtual goods. everal tier-1 North American service providers have already integrated this solution,...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Alloy Automation raises $20M to scale its e-commerce automation tech

TechCrunch covered Alloy’s seed round just over a year ago, when the startup raised a $4 million round at a $16 million pre-, and $20 million post-money valuation. More simply, Alloy just raised as much capital as it was worth a year ago. TechCrunch spoke with co-founders Sara Du,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

B2B Agriculture Platform Agrim Raises $10M

Indian business-to-business (B2B) platform Agrim, which works for agri-inputs, has raised $10 million in a Series A round, according to a Friday (Feb. 18) press release. Agrim is working on a digital platform for the $50 billion agri-input industry in India, connecting retailers with manufacturers and providing all parties with distributions, credit logistics and marketing solutions.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Automata expands its lab automation ambitions with $40M B round

When we last talked with Automata in 2019, the company had just raised a $7.4M A round and was focusing on developing and deploying its Eva robotic arm, which could be used for a variety of common tasks: moving glass around, performing simple samples, that sort of thing. But they soon found that life as a robot provider for small, highly individual projects and labs wasn’t a viable business model.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

THOUGHT INDUSTRIES NAMES DEBBIE SCHMIDT SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has named Debbie Schmidt senior vice president of sales. The global software sales veteran will focus on expanding Thought Industries global enterprise technology footprint as it continues to lead the evolution and adoption of the CLM category, which combines learning, development and customer experience to help customers, partners and professionals derive more value from every stage of the customer journey.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

E-comm startup Fabric continues rapid growth with $140 million Series C

The pandemic years kicked e-comm into high gear. According to eMarketer, global online sales will exceed $5 trillion for the first time this year, and make up over a fifth of overall retail spend. This online shift has been a boon for startups like Fabric, a headless e-comm platform that...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Temperature-controlled carrier Hirschbach acquires John Christner Trucking

Refrigerated carrier Hirschbach announced Wednesday the acquisition of John Christner Trucking (JCT). The deal will form one of the biggest temperature-controlled fleets in the nation at more than 3,000 trucks (800 at JCT), 5,000 trailers and total revenue exceeding $1 billion. By comparison, publicly traded refrigerated carrier Marten Transport (NASDAQ:...
INDUSTRY

