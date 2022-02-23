ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest innovations in robotic process automation software Market with Future Trends,Growth opportunities forecast to 2028

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

The objective of the “Global robotic process automation software Market 2022” is to give a comprehensive assessment of the market and contain thoughtful insights, facts, historical knowledge, industry-validated market knowledge, and projections with an acceptable set of assumptions and methodology. The robotic process automation software report additionally helps in understanding dynamics,...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 4.68 Billion Growth by 2026| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Intelligence Report, provides key information about the market. For instance, the Document Management Software Market will grow at a CAGR of 13.08% by 2026. Key Players in the Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Procurement Market...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

NEC Launches Automation Ecosystem for its 5G xHaul Services

NEC announced that it has launched an Automation Ecosystem to bolster its 5G xHaul Transformation Services, bringing communication service providers (CSPs) simplified operations, cost effectiveness and faster time-to-value for their multi-vendor based networks. The 5G xHaul Transformation Solutions and Services are part of NEC Open Networks, a suite of solutions...
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Size to Grow by USD 457.09 Million | By Product (semi-autonomous vehicle and fully autonomous vehicle) and Geography

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Share is expected to increase by USD 457.09 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.10%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope) In-Scope:. Semi-autonomous vehicle:. The autonomous military vehicle...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The Top 10 Digital Transformation Trends in Manufacturing for 2022

Manufacturing has undergone profound changes in the last few decades, from increased automation to increased globalization to increased technology-driven efficiency and productivity. These new trends in manufacturing, which we call emerging digital transformation trends, are set to continue—and even accelerate—the changes that have already taken place. They will shape how manufacturers do business with their customers and how they work with their employees and partners around the world over the next decade or more.
TECHNOLOGY
#Software Automation#Market Competition#Market Trends#Swot#Pegasystems Inc#Ipsoft Inc#Automation Anywhere Inc#Ibm#Celaton Ltd#Nice Ltd#Redwood Software Inc#Uipath#Manufacturing Healthcare
Cheddar News

Marketing Tech Firm Zeta CEO on Hitting $1 Billion in Revenue by 2025

Cloud-based marketing technology firm, Zeta Global reported strong Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with revenue up 18 percent. David Steinberg, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the company's big results, how marketers are turning to its first-party tech solutions and its plans for future growth. "We raised our guidance pretty dramatically for this year," he said. "We publicly announced our Zeta 2025 plan, which we have been focused on internally since 2020 but to get to over a billion dollars in revenue per year and a 20 percent operating margin by 2025."
MARKETS
pymnts

RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Option to Wholesale Marketplace

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe on Thursday (Feb. 17) added a direct purchasing option to its platform that allows buyers to get the products they need from suppliers, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers.”. RangeMe allows suppliers to create a B2B...
RETAIL
Forbes

How Digital Transformation Can Reshape Guest Experience In The New Pandemic Era

Sanjay is a Technologist and founder of Techspian. He also founded Vervotech, a global leader in accommodation content standardization. For half a decade, the travel and hospitality industry has been trying to incorporate technology to enhance the way it interacts with its customers. Perhaps, the pandemic has been the major catalyst to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in the hospitality industry. While other industries have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives, the travel industry is still in the game of catch-up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
Andre Oentoro

How IoT Will Impact Different Industries

In this age of technological advancements, there’s no doubt that IoT is changing how we do business. By connecting smart devices to the internet, this technology allows us to utilize connectivity, automation, and data analytics for inspiring innovation and driving significant progress.
SOFTWARE
Laredo Morning Times

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
TechCrunch

Alloy Automation raises $20M to scale its e-commerce automation tech

TechCrunch covered Alloy’s seed round just over a year ago, when the startup raised a $4 million round at a $16 million pre-, and $20 million post-money valuation. More simply, Alloy just raised as much capital as it was worth a year ago. TechCrunch spoke with co-founders Sara Du,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Embedded Finance Tackles Generation Gap to Win and Serve Older Generations

The pandemic has given us all a chance to become more refined digital natives. But let’s consider for a moment that we don’t often think about what’s “behind” embedded finance and payments — especially if we’re younger and more adroit with technology. Instead, we weigh the value exchange — what we’re being asked to provide, versus the value of what’s being provided.
EDUCATION
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise backs startup Ayar Labs for photonic circuits

Technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Thursday announced a "multi-year strategic collaboration" with Ayar Labs, the seven-year-old photonic chip startup whose circuits are designed to move data between chips much faster than typical metal interconnects. California-based Ayar, which has amassed $65 million in venture capital funding, is also receiving funding...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics

Hey everyone, I am Karthik Karunakaran, CEO of Xtract.io which offers innovative data management, data extraction, business intelligence, workflow management, and location data services powered by AI and ML. We are happy to be contributing to Hackernoon community and winning two prestigious titles - Data Analytics and Data Science. Thank you for dropping by and giving my speech a quick read.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
Hackernoon

7 BFSI Trends in 2022: Big Data, Blockchain, and More

Traditional banking practices in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector are currently obsolete. Digital techniques will bridge the gap between radical and conventional systems in banking and financial operations by leveraging data security, customer experience, and operational fluency. In 2022, online and net banking has become a popular way of prioritizing health and COVID 19 pandemic issues. The value of applied analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and data is at an all-time high right now.
MARKETS

